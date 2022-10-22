PLATTSBURGH — There will be a screening of "Unspoken - The Movie" on Sunday, Oct. 16, 3 p.m., at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church located at 127 Beekman St.
Attendees should use the Chapel entrance, and a free-will offering will be taken to help cover costs.
The film is an in-depth look into the Christian heritage of Africa and people of African descent, intended to dispel the notion of Christianity being an exclusively white man’s religion.
"Unspoken" takes an in-depth look at the Christian heritage in Africa and examines how historical events have shaped today’s vastly popular perspective of Christianity.
Take a two-part journey with scholars and influencers as they present an accurate account of this Asian, African and Mid-Eastern established religion.
"Unspoken" tells the incredible story of the historical and nuanced relationship between the Christian faith and African descendants. Christianity is often classified as the white man's religion.
Conventional wisdom assumes tales of Jesus of Nazareth's life, death, and subsequent resurrection traveled from Jerusalem to Rome before ultimately taking root in western Europe.
Christianity spread in many directions following Christ's crucifixion in the Middle East, and many of the oldest Christian traditions trace back to Africa.
"Unspoken" features a well-curated group of historians, religious scholars, and cultural influencers who, in this groundbreaking film, examine the real history of one of the world's most widely practiced religions. UNSPOKEN shows a plethora of information that reveals how Africa accepted Christianity from the beginning and how African Christianity has played an integral part in world history.
Featuring intimate conversations with some of the world's foremost Biblical and cultural scholars and influencers, "Unspoken" clarifies the importance of teaching early African Christianity.
The purpose here is to offer assurance for those struggling with Christianity as a white man's religion. Indeed, as the experts interviewed in the film assert, "Christianity has always been a diverse movement," never intended to be centralized in one location.
As one of the scholars interviewed for the film says, "You will discover the truth, that this ship has landed many of thousands. Not just white people. Not just black people. But people of every tribe, nation, and tongue. The Gospel is bigger than one ethnic group."
For More information: https://unspokenmovie.com/
