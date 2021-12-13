PLATTSBURGH — A U-Haul truck full of gifts were gathered as part of a donation drive inspired by a local 10-year-old.
Saying that she wanted part of her Christmas wish to be donating presents to children in need, 10-year-old Liah O'Jida-Blair inspired her mother Kirsten to start collecting gifts for local foster kids.
Receiving gift and monetary donations from Clinton County and beyond, the family loaded up a U-Haul truck full of gifts that were delivered to the Social Services office Monday.
Nick Wells from Trim-A-Lawn donated the U-Haul truck for the delivery effort.
