WILLSBORO — A proposed Dollar General store has drawn plenty of interest on social media, but only a handful of people showed up at a recent Planning Board meeting to discuss the plans and only one person spoke.
Dollar General, a national chain, is proposing to open a store in Willsboro that has raised concerns from those who feel it may harm local businesses.
FEWER THAN EXPECTED
There were so many comments on line that the Planning Board opted to hold the meeting at Willsboro Central School’s auditorium.
But fewer than a dozen interested parties attended, with only one citizen providing commentary. Though previous meetings had been held via social media, with COVID restrictions moderated, it was felt that this was not needed.
James A. Abdallah, Vice President of Architectural & Engineering Design Associates of Plattsburgh addressed the Willsboro Planning Board on behalf of Dollar General.
“We have worked through our proposal which was for a larger store to bring it within the zoning standards, and to also give it an Adirondack feel,” Abdallah said.
DESIGN CHANGES
The building was pared down from over 10,000 square feet to approximately 8,000. Parking spaces were enlarged, as well as the ice and propane dispensing areas relocated to the side of the building rather than the front.
In addition, to conform to state Department of Transportation specifications, the driveway was redesigned. Environmental concerns over mussel and the Eastern Sand Darter fish populations were deemed non-threatening.
Scott Davison of Seville Development provided additional information on the project.
The structure will be designed so that if needed it can be subdivided into smaller components.
“We have complied with all zoning, fire, and government agencies. We have taken into account that it will fit in with the community. We will not conduct any sidewalk sales. We hope to make this a contributing member of this community,” Davison said.
Rob Powell, the only community member who chose to speak at the meeting, said he was delighted to see the plans conform to Willsboro.
“This makes me happy. I am worried about the economics and future of our town, and the effect of large stores such as this. Dollar General is a lifeline to many small towns and also a detriment due to its buying power. What it can do is drive other businesses out,” Powell said.”
PAYE OPPOSITION
Perhaps the most vocal in opposing the project have been residents Barbara and Bradley Paye who sent a lengthy letter to the Willsboro Town Board of which in part says:
“We are opposed to the Dollar General coming to Willsboro. This Corporation Seville Dev., LLC that leases to Dollar General is not coming to Willsboro for the benefit of our business community. They could care less about Willsboro.
“We are dollars and cents to them, period. The giant business corporations involved will do nothing to promote or protect our own small businesses owned by local families whose loyalty have provided us with fuel and groceries ever since a major grocery store left Willsboro, and gasoline and minimal groceries during the reign of the Grand Union and a local hardware store has committed to providing us with not only hardware and building products but a line of dollar store type products…
“In spite of what story their lawyer feeds you, your current grocery, hardware and pharmacy stores will be impacted and thus the entire community…”
The Payes also questioned why the Public Hearing was not offered on media such as FB Live or Zoom, why the Town Board did not proceed to enact a moratorium for six months as that issue was tabled in February, and wondered if it was brought up at any future time.
LOCAL BUSINESSES
They went on to say that Willsboro does not need a Dollar General.
“We have three dollar-type stores located in a radius conducive to access by the majority of our citizens. They will bleed our small businesses out of business,” they said..
Much of the internet interaction concerned the town not availing the proceedings to be viewed via Facebook or Zoom.
Laura Steenburg wrote, “I heard about it so late in the day yesterday, and had a fully pre-booked day ahead of me, right through the meeting time. But it sure seems like the town is not being as transparent and responsive to their citizens as they should on this important matter.”
Drew Reithel said, “I went to the meeting tonight. To hear and see “first hand” what it was about. There were less than 10 people there from the town. If you were for or against the store. I would have thought that people would have gone to it.”
STILL OPEN FOR COMMENTS
At the conclusion of the meeting, Willsboro Planning Board Chairman Gregory Gordon said, “We have followed all rules and regulations. I thought this room would be filled due to what was on social media. I was mistaken.”
No decision was made at the Planning Board meeting, and the public can still comment until the next scheduled meeting on April 26 at 6 p.m.
Dollar General, headquartered in Goodlettsville, TN has approximately 1,800 stores in the contiguous 48 states, including three locations in the Plattsburgh area, as well as Port Henry, Keeseville, Peru and Dannemora.
