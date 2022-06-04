Fermata Nowhere release second album

PLATTSBURGH — Voices were on high Thursday evening as music lovers celebrated the release of the second album from student a cappella group Fermata Nowhere.
The Stafford Middle School group, founded in 2016 by music teacher Cody Hampton, held an album release party Thursday night at the Stafford Middle School auditorium for its new album titled “Resilience.”
PANDEMIC PAUSE
With the COVID-19 pandemic stirring over the past two years, the group was unable to do the fundraising, performing, and practicing they were usually able to.
This time away from the stage inspired the students and Hampton alike to start working on a new album. Hampton chose each song featured, created the arrangements for each and recorded the album himself with the help of Ryan Hayden.
Three of the songs on the album — “Shine”; “Resilience,” which is about the pandemic; and “Lollipop in my Heart” — are originals written and performed by the group.
COMPETITION WINNERS
For Hampton, the a capella group is about more than just the clever wordplay of its name.
Prior to COVID-19, the group took second place in the International Championship of High School A cappella, as a middle school band.
Looking ahead, Hampton sees preparation for future competitions.
“Singing has been one of my favorite things to do. It was my passion as a kid, so I am really proud of how far my students have come,” Hampton said.
HARD WORK AND DEDICATION
Braydon Caraballo, Stafford Middle School student and Fermata Nowhere member, said that the group has “been working really hard on this album and I am so glad to be a part of it. Mr. Hampton’s hard work and dedication motivated us all.”
Several local a cappella groups also performed Thursday night to show support for the young musicians. Center Stage Dance Studio, Cumberland Bay Barbershoppers, Northeastern Clinton Central School High School a cappella group CAVE, and the Champlain Valley Sweet Adelines were on the ticket.
‘WORKED SO HARD’
There was also a surprise performance featuring alumni members of Fermata Nowhere to perform three songs. After the show was over, members of Fermata Nowhere lined the halls for photos and album signings.
Stafford Middle School principal Jamie LaBarge praised the students for their achievements.
“The students worked so hard, for so long, to go from masks and social distancing, to releasing an album and performing it,” LaBarge said.
“They did an awesome job with the help of their talented music teacher Mr. Hampton.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.