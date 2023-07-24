PLATTSBURGH — Clinton and Essex Counties have been included in the federal disaster declaration following major flooding in the region.
The designation will mean both counties will be eligible for federal funding to repair roads and properties.
“We are very pleased and grateful to be included in this declaration because it would have been a major lift for the county to pay for all of this damage,” Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said.
COUNTY DAMAGE
Clinton County suffered serious road damage from heavy rains that have inundated the area the past month of so. Numerous roads had to be closed for emergency repairs after several of the heavy rain events.
A stretch of Standish Road in Saranac and Shutts Road in Ellenburg remain closed.
The northwest portion of the county was hit the hardest.
Essex County also was affected as rains drenched parts of Willsboro and Schroon Lake and other areas causing road damage.
The disaster declaration came Saturday after Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, a Democrat from New York, lobbied President Joe Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for aid.
Other parts of the state were also hurt by what is being described as a “Once in a thousand year,” flooding event. The Hudson Valley and other communities across Upstate were hit hard with roads, bridges and homes suffering damage.
SCHUMER HELPED
Schumer fought to have the state’s requests for help granted, writing to the president and FEMA.
The senator’s office said that while FEMA and New York continue to work through the Preliminary Damage Assessment process, the damage in some counties was so significant, the President was able to issue an initial Major Disaster Declaration while that process continues.
This initial declaration will make critical federal funding available to support recovery and reconstruction efforts for the significant public infrastructure damage in Clinton, Dutchess, Essex, Hamilton, Ontario, Orange, Putnam, and Rockland Counties.
“The historic rainfall that battered communities in the Hudson Valley, and across Upstate New York from the Finger Lakes to the North Country earlier this month resulted in a once in a generation flooding event causing millions in widespread damage, and millions of dollars in expected repairs,” Schumer said.
“I fought non-stop to elevate the voices of our impacted communities to the highest levels of government, personally writing to both the FEMA Administrator and President Biden, because I knew our state needed this funding, and this is a critical step on the long road to recovery from this devastating storm.”
“I sincerely thank President Biden for heeding my calls to ensure communities across New York impacted by this historic flooding have the support they need to rebuild stronger than ever, and I will continue to fight to deliver all of the federal support needed to the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.”
EXPLORE PROCESS
Henry said the county will work with state and federal leaders to get the funding process moving.
“We will work to figure out what is covered and what the expectations will be as to where we can spend this money,” Henry said.
“Those details need to be fleshed out, so we will be spending the next few days exploring how the process works.”
Henry said the county’s Emergency Management and Highway Departments will work with state and federal leaders to figure out a plan for recovery.
“We’ve had millions of dollars worth of damage that we couldn’t cover on our own, so this is great news,” he said.
