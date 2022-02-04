MALONE – At Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES, Tracy Edwards’ New Vision Government and Law class illuminates Franklin County’s Underground Railroad history by incorporating “quilt codes” in a scavenger hunt around Malone and environs during Black History Month.
The posters, which depict different quilt patterns, are an interactive way for the community to discover information about the local spur of the Underground Railroad used by enslaved people of African descent called freedom seekers and Underground Railroad station masters such as “extreme militant” abolitionist Major Dimick between Malone and Fort Covington, and abolitionist lawyer Jabez Parkhurst in Fort Covington.
High-school seniors from four North Country districts – Chateaugay, Brushton, Malone and Salmon River – started their research project in October.
“What we do every year is kind of like a community-service project,” Edwards said.
“I’ve always wanted to know about the Underground Railroad because of the Congregational Church, and I’d never actually seen it. I ran a couple of possible topics past the students, and they really liked that idea. They just kind of took it and ran with it because it’s a much bigger project than it was going to be originally.”
VIRTUAL TRAVELS
The First Congregational Church of Malone, located at 2 Clay St., is a documented site on the New York Underground Railroad Heritage Trail.
The Rev. Ashbel Parmelee, a leading abolitionist in Malone, was the church’s pastor, held antislavery meetings there and possibly hid freedom seekers in the basement.
“It was going to be pictures of the tunnels and that kind of thing, but it became something a lot bigger than that,” Edwards said.
“Then as they got researching it, they discovered a whole bunch more information and they had different questions that I really hadn’t considered.
“One of the students, she’s got dual citizenship in Canada and the U.S. She’s Native, so she has dual citizenship. She really wanted to look at it from a Canadian perspective. So what happened once they went to Canada? She focused research on that part. So, they just kind of branched out.”
The students scoured the historic records digitally at www.nyshistoricnewspapers.com, North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association (www.northcountryundergroundrailroad.com), Library of Congress (www.loc.gov), New York State Archives (www.archives.nysed.gov) and the National Park Service (www.nps.gov).
“It was difficult to find documentation because nobody wanted to actually admit they were doing this because they could be arrested, no matter which side of it they were on,” Edwards said.
QUILT CODES DEBATE
Enslaved Blacks used a variety of methods to communicate with one another in code to deceive enslavers.
Hidden meanings were embedded in speech, story, songs, and a highly debated mode of transmission, quilt squares.
For example, the Broken Dishes pattern sewn into a quilt square signaled to freedom seekers that the next path was marked by a broken piece of pottery.
“We had several different sources for the quilts,” Edwards said.
“We watched a video, and it was a news story out of Maryland of all places, and it was about the quilt blocks. One of the experts, he was an African-American curator. There was a segment about that.
“But we did realize there was debate on it, and there has been back and forth. National Geographic actually had an article about the debate on that. We did know there is a controversy.”
Utilizing the quilt patterns in posters added a visual component to a largely image-less subject matter.
“But it also, I think, really demonstrates a couple of things of that people may not be aware of,” Edwards said.
“For example, it was illegal for Blacks in the South to read and write. It was illegal for them to be taught to read and write. So the people who were on the side of quilt blocks were used, that made sense to me. That there had to be some sort of visual for people trying to navigate their way through because we are talking about a huge distance.”
One of the student’s quilted with her grandmother.
“She was really excited about the idea,” Edwards said.
“So, there was a family kind of connection just quilting wise, not with the underground railroad, just with the quilts.”
TWELVE SITES
FEH BOCES Government and Law students were fascinated when learning about the codes hidden in quilt squares, so they decided to create a scavenger hunt with them.
Students partnered with the Malone Chamber of Commerce to identify 12 sites throughout the area – some local businesses and some sites that had significance in the history of the Underground Railroad – where they could put up posters with coded quilt squares for members of the public to find.
The sites are: Adirondack 1892, Wead Library, Focal Point, House of History, Malone Chamber of Commerce, Mark Flack Wells, attorney office, Northern Adirondack Realty, Village Furniture, Centenary United Methodist Church, Kevin Daniels Agency (formerly Mark Lashomb Insurance), First Congregational Church of Malone and International Border Company.
RESEARCH TOPICS
“A Patch of History: Franklin County’s Role in the Underground Railroad” was installed in the Franklin County Courthouse in November.
All the students wrote research papers, and Peterboro station master, philanthropist, abolitionist and Congressman Gerrit Smith was a topic.
Smith, who inherited 50,000 acres from his fur trader/realtor father, Peter Gerrit Smith, gave away 40-acre parcels to Black men, so they could vote in New York State due to a Legislature voter suppression tactic that required them to own land or a home with a value of $250, though there was no similar requirement for white men.
Timbuctoo in North Elba, a Black agricultural experiment, was funded by Smith, who thought the plots could be improved, thus allowing Black men to vote. Boots-on-the-ground agricultural expertise was offered by abolitionist John Brown.
John Thomas, a self-emancipator from Queen Anne’s County on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, was one of Smith’s 3,000 land grantees, who ultimately owned a successful 200-acre farm in Bloomingdale.
Edwards’ class discovered his obituary published in the Malone Palladium.
“There was another person Jesse Runyon,” she said.
“It said that he returned to the South voluntarily during the Civil War. It was kind of like he was going to go back on the side of the North.”
LESSONS LEARNED
During this research project, students learned Google wasn’t the bee’s knees.
One student scored in the Franklin Historical Review, Volume 41 (2006), which had an article, “Abolitionist’s Early Roots in Franklin County,” by Peter Kivic.
“They had to find journals and those kind of things,” Edwards said.
“By journals, I mean historic journals not diaries. They had to find those things, and it took a lot of digging and for them a lot of patience to try and weed out information that was correct and not correct.”
Edwards said it was a really fascinating project for the students and the community, such as the Congregational Church secretary.
“She just has great empathy for the plight of the people that were escaped,” she said.
“It really had an impact on the students because they hadn’t thought of it that way exactly before.
“These people had to leave with whatever they had and that were being hunted down, literally hunted down, and trying to escape for their lives.
“It had a big impact on them. I think it really helped them to be much more aware of just how dire things were.”
“A Patch of History” is located in the front vestibule of the Franklin County Courthouse, and the public can access that exhibit between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.
Visitors must enter through the Brewster Street entrance then proceed up one floor and go to the Main Street side of the building. Masks are currently required inside the building.
The project will available to view throughout Black History Month, maybe a little bit longer.
“Our next project is going to be about Native Americans, specifically the Iroquois and their impact on the United States Constitution,” Edwards said.
“When that project is done that project will go up, and this one will come down.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.