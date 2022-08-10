SARANAC LAKE — Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES is selling a tiny house built by students at Adirondack Educational Center in Saranac Lake.
Students in the Building Trades program at AEC spent the 2021-2022 school year constructing the compact, space-efficient house on wheels.
BUILDING TRADES PROGRAM
Led by teacher Clarence Brockway and teaching assistant Robin Hogan-Law, the 380-square-foot structure was built by juniors and seniors from Lake Placid Central School District, Saranac Lake Central School District, and Tupper Lake Central School District. Students go to AEC for half of their school day, then spend the rest of their school day in their home districts.
AEC’s Building Trades juniors in the 2021-2022 school year were: Joshua Preston Boucher, Owen Clement, Christopher Robert Cruz Lillegard, Kaden Darrah, Cayden Heading, Carter Richard Hewitt, James Howell, Joss Jakubowski, Jon Kratts, Lucas Minnie and Zyler Strack.
The senior Building Trades class was comprised of the following students: Aiden Bentz, Bailey Charron, Grant Godin, Christopher Hathaway, Shane Jessie, Coleden Lewis, Braedon McFaul, Michael Ray, Carson Ryan, Kealan Ryan and Raymond Santiago.
SPECIFICATIONS
Each year, the house design is changed up so students in the two-year program can learn different elements of carpentry, heating, plumbing and electrical work.
At only 28-feet-long and 8-feet-wide, the students compacted a wealth of features into this year’s house. A 216-square-foot loft area nestles above the main living area and can be accessed by a staircase that has storage cupboards hidden within most of the steps.
The bathroom features an in-shower heated seat and walls, with a pocket door that saves space. Students also constructed a porch on the end of the house that can be folded back up and secured for travel.
The tiny house can even be taken off the grid with two solar panels on the roof that power the 100-amp electrical box.
HOUSE SALE
The house is being sold through an online auction. Bids can be submitted to purchase the house through the end of the day Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Proceeds from the sale go back into supporting FEH BOCES work.
Visit fehb.org/tinyhouse to get all the specifications, go on a video tour through the house with one of the students who built it, and find a link to the Auctions International web page where bids are being accepted.
FEH BOCES supports 10 school districts in Franklin, Essex and Hamilton counties with career-focused instructional programs, instructional support and operational support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.