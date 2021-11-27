FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. U.S. health officials say Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill is effective but raises safety issues for pregnant women. The Food and Drug Administration posted its review Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 ahead of a public meeting next week where outside experts will debate the drug's benefits and risks. (Merck & Co. via AP, File)