PLATTSBURGH — Incumbent Democrat David Favro appears to have been been re-elected to his sixth consecutive four-year term as Clinton County Sheriff.
Unofficial results Tuesday night showed that Favro had secured 16,443 votes to 3,847 write-in votes.
“My parents always taught me well that if I don’t have something nice to say about somebody, don’t say anything at all,” Favro said at Pizza Palace in Plattsburgh Tuesday night, where his campaign headquarters was located.
“I really have nothing to say about my opponent or the campaign that they ran.”
‘VERY PROUD OF OUR EFFORT’
Favro’s biggest challenger this election was former Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy Chelsea Warick, who had launched a write-in campaign at the beginning of September, months after resigning from the department where she claimed she was subjected to multiple instances of sexual harassment and discrimination over the course of her near 10-year employment.
Favro, who had denied all of Warick’s claims, says he is now looking to move past a race that, at times, became personal and untruthful.
“As far as our campaign, I’m very proud of our effort — very proud of our employees for maintaining professionalism and composure. Very, very proud of the support that I’ve had from my family; they’ve had to endure an awful lot, an awful lot of lies, an awful lot of phoniness that has been put out there,” he said.
“I’m going to spend the next four years uncovering a lot of that stuff and trying to work real hard to bring that back around so we can restore faith in society instead of having it run by keyboard cowards who want to intimidate, bully or threaten people.”
POINTS TO RECORD
When asked why he thinks voters re-elected him, Favro was quick to mention his “record.”
“As I said, when I first announced that I was going to run, is that I stand on my record. The good things we’ve done, the millions of dollars in grants we’ve brought in, the programs we’ve started. It was kind of a compliment she (Warick) gave when she said she was going to reinstitute the D.A.R.E. Program — we never removed the D.A.R.E. Program,” Favro said.
“The school programs, everything that we have done that she talked about are things that we have created and we have developed and we have continued to grow and develop,” he continued.
“I think the people supported us strongly, partially because they saw the clean campaign, they saw the facts and they saw through the phoniness of fake Facebook accounts and things of that nature. When you come out and you want a position and say it’s not retaliation, but yet, the only thing that you have to offer the people, to run a multi-million dollar operation with over 100 employees, is ‘I manage two children,’ those are far from qualifications to be a law enforcement administrator, and I think the people realized that and they saw through that.”
Warick was not able to be reached for comment Tuesday night.
