Fauci: US could soon give 1 million vaccinations a day

In this Dec. 22, 2020, file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md. The U.S. could soon be giving at least a million COVID-19 vaccinations a day despite the sluggish start, Fauci said Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, even as he warned of a dangerous next few weeks as the coronavirus surges.