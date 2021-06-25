Father’s Day — a nation away: Dad and son meet across Canadian border

PLATTSBURGH — Father’s Day was supposed to be another holiday away from his family.
Kevin Duniho’s children are just a day trip away, but with the U.S.-Canadian border’s non-essential travel restrictions extended for the 15th straight month, they might as well have been a world apart.
‘TIME TAKEN AWAY’
Since the pandemic started, Duniho has seen his two children only a few times. He said the separation has taken its toll.
“It feels like I had all that time from my kids taken away from me,” he said.
Before the pandemic, Duniho, a Richmond, Vt. physical therapist, would see his two sons, who live in Quebec with their mom, about every other weekend.
He was already anticipating spending even less time with them once his oldest graduated from high school this year and started college.
“But then all of a sudden, it just happened sooner than I was prepared for it to,” Duniho said.
MEETUP AT THE BORDER
So Father’s Day this year was a chance he couldn’t let slip, even if they had to meet at dead end roads.
Last Sunday, Duniho, along with his mother, drove down Blackman Corners Road in Mooers Forks, where a gap separated him from his youngest son, 16-year-old Rowen, who stood in Hemmingford, Quebec, 10 feet away. He biked 38 miles to meet them.
They spoke and got a chance to catch up in person but didn’t exchange anything. Years ago, Duniho and his sons used to bike on the same road.
Duniho traveling to Canada to meet his sons, who are both dual citizens, is considered essential travel, but he said the Canadian government’s requirements, which ask visitors to make a detailed itinerary and quarantine for 14-days before seeing anyone, made it financially impossible to do so.
“It’s just prohibitive for me to do that. I would want to stay for maybe a week. So I can’t go just casually. It would have to be planned,” Duniho said.
“Taking that amount of time off has repercussions for my patients and my business and finances. It’s just an unreasonable situation, but it was for everyone,” he continued.
Those measures, even as first-dose vaccination rates have reached 70 percent among eligible groups in New York and Quebec, have made him miss out on not just holidays but also his oldest son’s graduation.
“With such high level of vaccinations, I feel like it’s about time to open the border,” Duniho said.
“Case numbers have come down, and now we know it’s quite a preventable virus if you take adequate precautions.”
UNDERSTAND
THE REASONS
Duniho said the situation with families like his — who normally go back and forth from the U.S. to Canada — has been unique during the pandemic and hopes it will come to an end soon.
But when the latest extension on border restrictions were announced on June 18, it threw a wrench in a tentatively scheduled vacation Duniho planned with his sons at a campground. That end he was looking for wasn’t as close as he was hoping.
“I’m a big advocate for public health measures,” Duniho said. “So I understand all of the reasons, but it doesn’t make it any more palatable.”
Duniho is still planning on making the trip to Canada in August, only now he will be taking the 14-day quarantine and other measures Canada requires, while taking the financial hit to his business.
Email Fernando Alba
Twitter: @byfernandoalba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.