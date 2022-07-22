BURKE — An Ellenburg Depot man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning.

According to State Police, Zackrey J. Peck, 28, of Ellenburg Depot, was driving a 2013 Audi A6, heading west on Route 11 around 7:30 a.m. when his vehicle crossed into the eastbound land and hit an oncoming 2019 Ford F-250 driven by Mark W. Boyer, 51, of Chateaugay.

As a result of the crash, Peck died at the scene, police said.

Boyer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., police said.

An autopsy will be scheduled at a later date to identify the cause and manner of Peck’s death.

State Police were assisted with the investigation by local fire and EMS departments and Franklin County Fire Police.

E-mail: jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @jlotemplio

