BURKE — An Ellenburg Depot man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning.
According to State Police, Zackrey J. Peck, 28, of Ellenburg Depot, was driving a 2013 Audi A6, heading west on Route 11 around 7:30 a.m. when his vehicle crossed into the eastbound land and hit an oncoming 2019 Ford F-250 driven by Mark W. Boyer, 51, of Chateaugay.
As a result of the crash, Peck died at the scene, police said.
Boyer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., police said.
An autopsy will be scheduled at a later date to identify the cause and manner of Peck’s death.
State Police were assisted with the investigation by local fire and EMS departments and Franklin County Fire Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.