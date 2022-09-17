PLATTSBURGH — Newly-opened Fast Eddy’s Deli lives up to its name.
On a busy day, upwards of 100 orders can pass through owners Eddy and Karisa Orr’s kitchen, located at 7155 US-9, in Mountain Mart #109, but customers are never left waiting long for their food.
THE TRUE ARTIST
The notorious fast service can be credited to a “streamlined process” Eddy and Karisa, who are also the deli’s only employees, came up with shortly after opening last month.
“He’s the sandwich artist, I just hand him what he needs. I don’t cook, I do the meat slicing and the cheese slicing, taking orders, bringing sandwiches back out,” Karisa said.
“But he’s the true artist.”
“Whatever (order) she puts in front of me, I start to make,” he added.
PRE-MADE SELECTION
Sandwiches, subs, burgers — you name it, Eddy will make or cook it.
Additionally, customers can take advantage of the two grab-and-go coolers stocked full of steaks, ground beef, pre-made subs, pre-made sandwiches, salads and even desserts past the deli’s closing time and while it’s open.
Currently, Fast Eddy’s Deli is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — their weekends are currently reserved for spending time with their children, they said.
But the Mountain Mart is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, so customers can still buy products from their coolers.
“So we’re busy, not just making subs, but having the meat market too,” Karisa said.
“He hand cuts steaks…he cuts T-Bone, porterhouse steaks, rib eyes. We have really nice petite filets we’ve been putting out, which are like a tenderloin, they’re really good.”
REPUTATION PRECEDES HIM
Locals may recognize Eddy from the eight years he spent working at the Cumberland Bay Market, where he got accustomed to a fast-paced food environment and built up a solid reputation for his cooking.
His Philly cheesesteak in particular — a delicacy that is now offered at Fast Eddy’s Deli — was always a customer favorite.
“People know me from where I used to work and when I was out in public, people would say, ‘Hey, I miss what you had over there,’” Eddy said.
“So I had a nice expectation that people would come and see me (here)...it’s been a little bit of a learning curve, getting back into the swing of things, making sandwiches at full speed.”
WAKING UP A BIT
He said when this location became available, he knew it would be the ideal location for a deli.
“I just heard through the grapevine that it was available and it seemed like a good location with Bailey Ford right next door. This end of town seems to be waking up a little bit as far as new businesses,” Eddy said.
“I always had this in the back of my mind that if I could find the right spot, that this would be a good fit. I enjoy doing it. (So far), it’s definitely a lot more busy than I was expecting, but that’s a good thing…I almost did this last year, because I knew this was available, but I was in the middle of selling my other business, but it just wasn’t the right time and I had to focus, I’m glad I did.
“Things worked out for a reason.”
