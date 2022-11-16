The Firefighters Association of the State of New York would like to remind the community of basic cooking safety tips ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday season.
“Our state’s volunteer firefighters hope that all New Yorkers have a safe and happy holiday,” Edward Tase, Jr., Firefighters Association of the State of New York President, said.
“When preparing your Thanksgiving feast and other upcoming holiday meals, remember to take important safety precautions, such as not leaving your cooking unattended. Unattended cooking is a leading cause of home fires that can easily be prevented.”
According to the National Fire Prevention Association, Thanksgiving is the leading day for home cooking fires, with 1,630 breaking out in 2018 — 250% above the daily average. The second highest day for home cooking fires was Christmas Day, with 740 incidents.
FASNY and the National Fire Protection Agency Provide the following tips:
• Remain in the kitchen to supervise all cooking.
• Most cooking fires involve the stovetop, so keep anything that can catch fire away from it, and turn off the stove when you leave the kitchen.
• When simmering, boiling, baking or roasting food, check it regularly and use a timer to remind yourself you are cooking.
• If present, keep children and pets outside of the kitchen during the cooking process.
• Test smoke detectors before cooking, replace batteries and smoke detectors as needed.
• Avoid loose or dangly clothing that may catch fire over the stovetop. Close-fitting, short or rolled-up sleeves are recommended.
• Keep cooking area clean and combustible materials away from stovetop including; built-up grease as well as oven mitts, food packaging, wooden utensils, towels, curtains and other materials
• Use long, insulated cooking gloves that protect hands and arms when you handle these items.
Deep frying turkeys is dangerous, if a turkey fryer is used:
• Use outdoors on a sturdy and level surface away from flammable material
• Keep children and pets at least 3 ft away from the turkey fryer to prevent possible injury.
• Make sure to thaw the turkey completely, a frozen turkey will cause the oil to bubble and splatter.
• Check the temperature of the turkey fryer frequently to prevent overheating.
