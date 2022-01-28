PLATTSBURGH — While Bridie Farrell believes Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and others like her motivated many to run for office, the North River Democrat says her bid was also about timing and giving back.
Running felt like a natural next step following her advocacy for the Child Victims Act, and presented a way to fulfill her desire to give back to the country that allowed her to do so much while speedskating for Team USA.
The Saratoga Springs native also considers the North Country her backyard.
"I just really truly think that there is greatness in the North Country and it’s being overlooked by outside and by our own representative," Farrell told the Press-Republican this week.
"The time is now to switch that leadership and to change that up and I feel, really, like I’m well-positioned to do that.”
RECENT STOPS
Farrell is one of five Democrats who have entered the race for New York's 21st Congressional District, along with Ezra Watson of Wilton, Matt Putorti of Whitehall, Matt Castelli of Wilton and Keith Sherrill, who has registered with the Federal Elections Commission but has yet to formally announce his campaign.
Additionally, Republican Lonny Koons of Carthage hopes to challenge Stefanik in the GOP primary.
During recent stops in the tri-county area, including Saranac Lake, Lake Placid and Ticonderoga, the top issues Farrell, 40, heard about from voters were jobs, health care, child care, broadband and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Asked about solutions she might support for addressing child care, Farrell explained that she sees the role of a congressional representative as bridging the gap between those in need and the government programs that can help, and opined there is currently a disconnect there.
“You have to go to Washington to work for the people of the North Country, not for your own political party."
PANDEMIC
When it comes to addressing the pandemic, Farrell would like to see people view it from the perspective of helping their neighbors and the community.
She was not pleased when a downstate state Supreme Court judge struck down the state's mandate requiring masks be worn in public indoor spaces earlier this week — a stay was issued on the ruling pending appeal —, but respected the decision. Still, she views masking as a small step toward getting rid of COVID.
“Does it have implications on kids in school? Of course it does, but if we ever want to get kids back in school, if we ever want to get the teachers to go back to school, all these things, these are the kind of steps that should be made and have to be made.
“Right now, it’s just so darn politicized that there’s just two sides of this without looking at whether it’s the science of it or just from a public perspective of what makes sense and what’s the more caring thing to do.”
RURAL DISTRICT
Farrell said one of her biggest motivations to run for Congress has to do with how the North Country is a rural district.
While the conversation tends to center around challenges with education and health care in urban settings, those problems exist in rural America and require different solutions, she said.
“The district and how rural and how, in my opinion, beautiful it is, is really one of the motivating factors for me to run for this race because I just feel like our current representative is too caught up in the corrupt Washington machine and isn’t interested in that.”
On workforce development, Farrell brought up affordable and accessible community college and SUNY schools, as well as vocational technical programs.
She herself attended BOCES her senior year, where she earned her Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) certification before studying computer science at community college.
She feels that mathematical way of thinking as well as her degree in policy analysis and management from Cornell University helped prepare her for both her work on the Child Victims Act and her current run for Congress.
VOTING RIGHTS
Farrell recently tweeted that, in Congress, she would support the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. The bill's proponents have said it would help prevent voter suppression while detractors, including Stefanik, argued it would centralize election control in the federal government.
Farrell views voting as a key tenet to democracy and the United States, and believes in increasing voting and voter turnout.
She also pointed to the time and work that went into investigating the results of the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County, Ariz., and how the outcome still did not change.
“We’ve proven that the voting system we have works and we need to bring more people into this and not less,” Farrell said.
PLANS TO WIN
Farrell contended that, based on her interaction with voters, Stefanik is popular nationally, but not locally.
She referenced a recent fundraiser Stefanik held at Mar-a-Lago with former President Donald Trump where some tickets went for $25,000, describing that as tasteless and disconnected from what life is like in the North Country.
“I think people can see through that and want someone that they can relate to."
Farrell believes she should get the Democratic nomination because the district needs someone that understands what it’s like to be from the area and has experience working with a legislative body.
Asked whether she would support whoever wins the Democratic primary, Farrell said she plans to win.
“The person that comes out of the primary needs to be the most-suited to beat (Stefanik) and I think that I’m the right individual for that.”
Farrell said she plans to remain in the district even if she loses the election.
STEFANIK CAMP RESPONDS
Stefanik's senior adviser, Alex DeGrasse, said it was clear Farrell "is unfamiliar with the well-known and recognized results from Congresswoman Stefanik because she’s never lived or voted here before running for Congress."
Farrell grew up in Saratoga Springs, which lies just outside NY-21's current configuration. The Watertown Daily Times previously reported that she lived in other states while competing on the U.S. speedskating team before returning to New York to pursue her education.
DeGrasse went on to say that Stefanik has earned record support when she's been on the ballot, and pointed to her accolades including being ranked in the top 10% most bipartisan members of Congress and being named the most effective Republican lawmaker in the House by the Center for Effective Lawmaking for commerce policy.
"Unlike every far-left Democratic candidate that just moved to the North Country from Downstate, Congresswoman Stefanik will run on her record of extensive results like her announcement (Wednesday) that she was honored with a prestigious national award from the National Head Start Association for her results in delivering funding for early childhood education programs in the North Country," he added.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.