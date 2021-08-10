PLATTSBURGH – A limited number of Farmers’ Market Coupons are still available for the 2021 Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program.
The Clinton County Office for the Aging has about 40 booklets out of a total of 760 left.
“It's a partnership with the New York Department of Agricultural Markets and the New York State Office for Aging,” Darleen Collins, director of the Clinton County Office for the Aging, said.
“They're distributed out through the area agencies on aging. JCEO helps us distribute the coupons. It's a collaborative effort between our office and JCEO to get them all distributed.”
INCOME GUIDELINES
Individuals must be 60 years of age or older, and meet income guidelines to be eligible, according to a pres release.
Income limits are $1,986 for a one-person household; $2,686 for a two-person household; or $3,386 for a three-person household.
One coupon book per eligible senior in the household, while supplies last.
LOCAL MARKETS
Coupons may redeemed at participating farmers’ markets and farm stands. A list of participating markets and farm stands will be included with the coupons.
Coupons may be redeemed for locally grown, fresh fruits and vegetables.
“We're getting low, which is ideal because getting them in the hands of our consumers is what we try to do,” Collins said.
“Each coupon booklet has five checks that are valued at $4 each, for a $20 value for each coupon booklet.
HELPERS AREA FARMERS
It's a program that helps seniors get access to healthy food and at the same time it is also helping our local farmers.”
Eligible individuals that have not yet received their coupons for this year may call JCEO Senior Outreach at 518-561-6310 to arrange for delivery of the coupons.
