PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Office for the Aging is excited to once again to distribute Farmers’ Market Coupons beginning July 18. Please see the schedule for a list of distribution sites and times.
Individuals must be 60 years of age or older, and meet income guidelines to be eligible. Income limits are $2,096 for a one-person household; $2,832 for a two-person household; or $3,551 for a three-person household.
Eligible individuals must sign up in person. A Power of Attorney or Proxy with required paperwork may sign for the coupons. One coupon book per eligible senior in the household, while supplies last.
Coupons may redeemed at participating farmers’ markets and farm stands. A list of participating markets and farm stands will be included with the coupons. Coupons may be redeemed for locally grown, fresh fruits and vegetables.
Questions may be directed to the Clinton County Office for the Aging at 518-565-4620.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.