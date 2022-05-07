PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is set to open today.
It will continue to run every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Oct. 20 on Green Street at the City of Plattsburgh’s Harborside at the end of Dock Street.
Throughout the market’s opening day, a local florist will be in attendance selling hanging baskets and cut arrangements for Mother’s Day, and Tammy’s Lunchbox, a food truck, will also be available for attendees to grab breakfast or lunch.
MORE SPACE
For the second consecutive year at the Harborside location, when the market is open, Green Street will once again transition to a one-way road, so drivers will be directed through signage to drive around the Water Resource Recovery Facility and then exit to Dock Street.
The Farmers’ Market move to this location last year has been a welcome change, Market Manager and Vice President Julie Baughn said.
She said the extra space available has allowed her to plan more children’s activities for the 2022 season.
“This year we have a larger selection for the kids outside. We have some play equipment and a nicer play area for the kids. We moved our picnic tables so they are in the middle area and not under that tree any longer,” Baughn said.
“We absolutely love having all this extra room. I have slides, toys and everything out there for the kids. There’s green grass, so kids don’t have to play on tarmac — it’s just a lot nicer. and on Aug. 6, I’m going to hold a water-balloon fight for the kids.”
BUILDING REPAIRS
Though the new location has been successful, the Green Street building that the market operates out of, is still waiting on repairs that would make it more comfortable for customers and vendors, Baughn said.
“The city is currently finding ways to remedy all of our faulty situations,” she said.
“I’m hoping it’ll be soon — I’m hoping before next year. We’re doing everything in our power to make it a little more presentable in the building. My husband and I work hard to get it so it’s not so hot in the building. But we’re going to get it squared out. We’ll make it happen.”
SPECIAL GUESTS
Baughn said the Farmers’ Market will also look to feature a variety of different musical guests, entertainers, and food trucks throughout the season to improve the attendees’ experience there.
“We have several activities planned for this year, and our big one that I’m really happy about is on August 13 — we have Taylor LaValley and Brandon Frenyea coming down and playing some music for us. We also have Lake City Crawlers, the RC car place, coming to do a demonstration on the same day,” she said.
“We will have the Dogfather Food Cart and Bunz On The Run (food trucks) too. and the Cornerstone Bookstore is supposed to be coming down this year to sell some of their inventory, and we also have the Kent-Delord House Museum Garden Club coming down to sell tickets — we have those kinds of organizations come down all the time.
“I try to make the events lower key so that people come down, not just for the event but to shop as well.”
VARIETY OF VENDORS
The market will have about 35 vendors, both new and regular, selling products. Some available products will include: maple syrup, fresh vegetables, wood crafts, handmade crafts, honey, meats, eggs, cheese, jams, jellies, honey, soaps and baked goods.
Baughn said she hopes more people will be inspired to shop local this year.
“I hope it will be even better than last year and last year was fantastic,” she said.
“We’re really hoping that people come down and see us. There’s a lot going on in the North Country, but we open at 9 o’clock in the morning, come and shop for a half hour, there’s always something new, and something different down there.”
