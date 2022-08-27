Farm Bill listening tour makes stop in the North Country

CHAZY — Immigration. Climate change. SNAP benefits.
They might not seem like the typical farmhouse concerns, but they were the topics raised at a recent hearing over the 2023 Farm Bill.
As part of their Farm Bill listening tour around the state, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets made a stop at the Miner Institute Aug. 19, to hear from local farmers and constituents about what agricultural policies and programs should be included in the bill.
All feedback received from these listening sessions will then be provided to Gov. Hochul to help shape and develop the priorities for next year’s bill.
FARM BILL AN ‘OPPORTUNITY’
The most recent Farm Bill is from 2018 and will expire at the beginning of 2023.
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), New York State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Region 9 Director Joe Zalewski and New York Farm Bureau’s Association Director of National Policy Lauren Williams were on the Miner Institute’s farm tour listening panel.
“The last couple of years have exacerbated the issues farmers have been facing for decades and the federal government has the opportunity in the upcoming Farm Bill to address many of these issues,” Jones said.
“We all want access to fresh local products and without farms, that is impossible. The federal Farm Bill must address the problems with supply chain, dairy prices, crops damaged by extreme weather, workforce shortages, inflation and other problems farmers currently face so that farmers can continue to put fresh food on our tables.
“Today’s hearing was just the beginning and I will continue to work with Commissioner Ball, our federal representatives, and local farmers to make sure that this bill provides much-needed support to North Country farmers.”
MOVING THE BALL FORWARD
The first constituent to address the listening panel was Mike Contessa, co-owner of Champlain Valley Agronomics.
In the 2023 Farm Bill, he wants to see a change in the federal conservation compliance rules that would give more farms an opportunity to participate in important programs, and he also wants more funding to educate farmers on climate change.
“Along the way, farmers have put their best foot forward and implemented practices such as manure storages in the name of water quality,” Contessa said.
“And now we look at all this good work that’s been done as potentially having a negative impact on climate, and I think, in talking with our customers, everyone is interested in moving the ball forward on climate change and if we give farmers the right tools and education, we can expedite that…and really make a big difference.
“When I look at the CLCPA (Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act), agriculture at 6% of the emissions in New York state, and I also look at our ability to help the other sectors like home heating and landfill diversion. There is a lot that agriculture can do to help at the state level.”
LABOR ‘IS AN ISSUE’
Jon Rulfs, of Adirondack Farms in Peru, brought up the issues farmers are currently facing with labor, immigration and not being able to process their milk locally.
“I’m not sure how labor fits into the farm bill, but it is an issue,” Rulfs said.
“The H-2A system is functional but has its limitations. The H-2B system is a failure, a flat out failure. and we also need a pathway to immigration and legalizing either the people who are here or a pathway to being legal.”
FARM TO SCHOOLS
Elizabeth Lee, executive director of the Essex County Cooperative Extension, said that in the 2023 Farm Bill, she wants to see a push to get local foods into schools and other institutions.
“Something that is really important to me, and I’m going to be putting it forward as much as I can in Essex County, is getting local foods into schools,” Lee said.
“I know that each week I’m hearing about different obstacles that are not insurmountable but getting not just into schools, but into institutions. So getting SNAP benefits accepted in Farmers’ Markets; incentivizing farmers to take the time away, especially for the summer, to actually make their presence visible at the Farmer’s Markets, especially because in Essex County, we have a lot of really small farms that don’t have enough labor…”
“That’s something that I don’t know how it fits into the Farm Bill, but it’s something that is really important to us…”
