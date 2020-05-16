FLORENCE, ITALY — Seventy-five years and four thousand miles may separate us from those who gave their lives in defending our freedoms, but a stroll through the Florence American Cemetery and Memorial (FACM) brings them home.
Most Americans are well aware of Arlington National Cemetery, and perhaps have heard of the WWI cemetery at Flanders Field, but there are other resting places overseas that few know of and even fewer have had the chance to visit.
IN PROUD MEMORY
The FACM is under the auspices of the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC), which maintains 26 cemeteries and 30 memorials in 17 countries. It helps fulfill the vision of Gen. John J. Pershing who promised that, “Time will not dim the glory of their deeds.”
Inscribed on the memorial are the words, “In proud memory of the achievements of her sons and in humble tribute to the sacrifices. This memorial has been erected by the United States of America.”
Florence, which includes the cemetery site, was liberated in August 1944, by the U.S. Fifth Army, and in 1948 free use as a burial ground was granted by the Italian government in perpetuity.
The 70 acre cemetery has approximately 4,400 headstones with another 1,400 names inscribed in tablets of those missing in action. Among those interred are six sets of brothers.
EVERY ONE HAS A STORY
The FACM contains remains from 20 temporary cemeteries. Approximately 60 percent of those disinterred from their former resting places were honorably returned to the US. Of those buried in Florence, either families decided to have their loved ones remain on Italian soil, or relatives could not be found.
FACM Superintendent Angel Matos, himself a Veteran, said, “This is the most honorable service I can think of, taking care of my brothers and sisters. Their sacrifices
gave us what we have today.”
Among those Matos pointed out was Rebecca George a field nurse who died when the plane that was bringing her back home crashed. “Every single person here has a story,” Matos commented.
WALL OF THE MISSING
In addition to their names, the Wall of the Missing indicates their rank and in the case of airmen, the type of aircraft.
There are approximately 75 star rosettes on the MIA memorial wall which signify the service member’s remains were located after their names were inscribed. “I have had the honor of placing 18 of those rosettes on the wall since coming here four-and- half years ago. Sometimes the remains are found by farmers in their fields or those looking for artifacts. DNA has been used to identify some of the missing,” Matos said.
Matos indicated that for some families many years had passed and they did not want to grieve again. “We still have next of kin come here to visit, such as recently a nephew visited the graves of two of his uncles.”
FOREVER GRATEFUL
Another touching story recounted the story of a lady who visited the cemetery, “to pay respects to her first love.”
Matos told of Rudolf Johnson, a Buffalo Soldier from Little Rock, AK. “At the time he was identified, he still had three living sisters. That is amazing closure.”
Poignancy was added when Matos showed visitors a stack of letters he had recently received from Kentucky high school students who wrote about their cemetery experience after returning from their field trip to Italy. Trying to hold back his emotions Matos read part of a letter that was dedicated to a deceased soldier which said, “I am forever grateful for you giving others a chance to live and love some more. Nothing we can do or say can repay or fully acknowledge what you went through.”
NOT FORGOTTEN
Occasionally a wreath is placed at the cemetery to honor a particular military unit such as one with colorful flowers from the 337th and 361st Infantry with a message stating, “You are not forgotten.”
Visiting with a tour group, Chris Shaw recounted experiences when she was in Italy with her family in 1965. “I remember being welcomed very warmly as an American. I was only 13 then and really didn’t understand at the time why. Now, visiting here today, I do.”
Another Italian site maintained by the ABMC, the 77 acre Sicily-Rome ACM, is located near Anzio. Dedicated in 1956, it contains approximately 7,860 burials with 3,100 listed as MIA.
For additional information on AMBC, go to: www.abmc.gov
