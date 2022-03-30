MOOERS — A family of four received aid after their home on Gokey Road was lost to a fire Monday.
Mooers Fire Department Chief Todd Gumlaw said firefighters arrived at the home, an estimated 30-by-15 feet, one-story building, a little after 1:22 p.m.
Heavy flames and smoke were blowing out from the back of the building when firefighters first arrived, Gumlaw said.
Gumlaw said firefighters immediately established hose lines and were able to get control of the fire within 10 minutes.
The home was a complete loss and some of family’s dogs were killed in the fire. One dog was able to be recovered and was rescued, Gumlaw said.
The cause of the fire was determined to have been from a wood stove, Gumlaw said.
The Red Cross provided the family of four, which included two children ages 12 and 16, with financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing and offered blankets, kits containing personal care items and stuffed animals for the children.
Firefighters remained at the scene until about 3:50 p.m., Gumlaw said. The Mooers Fire Department was assisted by the Champlain, Rouses Point and Altona fire departments.
