Peter Pan auditions for ADK Dance Co. production
PLATTSBURGH — Open auditions for Adirondack Dance Company’s Spring Production of Peter Pan will be Feb. 4 at 23 Durkee St in Plattsburgh or by appointment.
This production is a classical rendition of a story created by Scottish novelist and playwright J. M. Barrie.
All dancers regardless of where they take dance classes are encouraged to audition. Actors and Men are needed in the production, no audition or dance experience needed. Mandatory parent meetings will be scheduled via zoom or in person. Dancers age 9 and younger do not need to audition, but a parent or relative needs to attend the meeting and fill out the audition paperwork.
For those ages 10-11: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Ages 12 and older: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and please bring pointed shoes if applicable.
If you are unable to attend the audition, please contact the artistic director, Kathy Koester.
For further information, email info@adirondackdance.com or text 518-335-785.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.