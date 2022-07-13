PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Historical Association (CCHA) invites the public to a presentation, “The History of the Lozier Family and Company,” by Richard Soper at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 19, at the Lake Forest Senior Living Community, 8 Lake Forest Drive, Plattsburgh.
The program will focus on the history of the Lozier family and the Lozier Motor Company in Plattsburgh and is free and open to the public.
Henry Abrahm Lozier was an Indiana-born sewing machine and bicycle manufacturer. After selling his bicycle business, Lozier moved to Plattsburgh in 1900 to manufacture boats and marine engines.
In 1905, Henry Abrahm Lozier Jr. started manufacturing the Lozier automobiles.
Loziers were topline luxury cars and for a time were the most expensive cars produced in the United States.
The 1910 model featured cars priced between $4,600 and $7,750. That same year, a Cadillac could be bought for about $1,600 and a Packard for about $3,200.
A pre-assembly line Ford Model T of the same year retailed at approximately $850 and the average annual salary in America was approximately $750.
Soper was born in Plattsburgh and served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Germany, in the field of Communication.
His vast experiences in the area of transportation included work at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Connecticut where he built jet aircraft engines.
He also worked at Bombardier Transportation building passenger rail cars.
From 2006 to 2018, he worked at the Champlain Valley Transportation Museum as Director of Exhibits.
He currently is on the CCHA Board of Trustees.
