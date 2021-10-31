KEESEVILLE – Fall into “Dried Flowers at the Farm” at Mossbrook Roots Flower Farm & Florist in Keeseville on Nov. 6.
Attendees can try their hand at dried flower arranging in a natural gourd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 614 Mace Chasm Rd.
“It's a pretty simple process,” Caitlin Collins, farm event coordinator and manager, said.
“We harvest our farm flowers, and you just hang them to dry in bundles and you keep them out of direct sunlight so that they can maintain their color. We have them in our shop, and then we use a little potting shed in addition to that for space for drying.”
IDEAL FLOWERS
Most flowers can be dried and used in arrangements.
“Some that are really beautiful are like straw flowers,” she said.
“They will open up, and they will maintain their color. The texture that they have prior to drying is quite similar to what they have after. They are really interesting. They have a beautiful texture.
“Statice is another thing that we dry that is really beautiful.”
Other favorites include lavender, red spike amaranth and Broom-corn.
FALL FLAIR
“Just things that are really whimsical is what we try to incorporate,” Collins said.
“It just gives it a different vibe, those big flowers, the big things that are like hanging over. That's what we love at the farm.
“We're arranging in these dried gourds I have from a friend from the Farmers' Market,” she said.
“It's all like using natural elements to give your house a little touch of fall flair.
“This isn't a workshop. This is just we'll have all of the supplies there. We'll have an example, and people can kind of go and create as they please. So, you have artistic freedom. We have other events coming up that are more specific, and you'll have a tutorial and those types of things, but this one will be more laid-back at the farm.”
Registration is required, and the fee is $35.
For more information, call 518-420-3197.
Website: www.mossbrookroots.com
