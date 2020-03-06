Bridges Out of Poverty
PLATTSBURGH — "Bridges Out of Poverty" is a unique and powerful tool designed specifically for social, health, and legal services professionals.
Lear more on Sunday, March 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church 127 Beekman St.
The program will be in the Chapel, so please use the North Entrance.
Presenters include Rich Holcomb (Deputy Commissioner of Dept of Social Services), Shauna Miller (Executive Director of ETC) and Starr Burke (Director of Temporary Assistance, Dept of Social Services).
Based in part on Dr. Ruby K. Payne's myth shattering "A Framework for Understanding Poverty," Bridges reaches out to the millions of service providers and businesses whose daily work connects them with the lives of people in poverty.
In a highly readable format, you'll find case studies, detailed analysis, helpful charts and exercises, and specific solutions you and your organization can implement right now to: Redesign programs to better serve people you work with; Build skill sets for management to help guide employees; Upgrade training for front-line staff like receptionists, case workers, and managers; Improve treatment outcomes in health care and behavioral health care; Increase the likelihood of moving from welfare to work.
If your business, agency, or organization works with people from poverty, only a deeper understanding of their challenges-and strengths-will help you partner with them to create opportunities for success.
The event is Sponsored by the Interfaith Council of Plattsburgh and Clinton County.
Register by calling Plattsburgh United Methodist Church: 518-563-2992 or office @plattsburghumc.org
Messy Easter
PERU — The Peru Community Church invites everyone to an informal, all-inclusive, multi-generational, hands-on exploration of Easter through activities, crafts, music, storytelling and food on Sunday, March 15 from 4 to 6 pm in the Peru Community Church Fellowship Center.
Messy Easter is an exciting way to connect with new people, have fun at church, explore your faith and share a meal with others. The fun starts with a time of activities, crafts and informal conversation for all ages related to the Easter story. Yes, it will be messy, so come as you are, prepared to have fun.
Activities and crafts will be followed by storytelling, drama and music to bring the Easter story to life. Be prepared to participate, dance, sing and learn more about Easter.
After storytelling, attendees will gather at tables to share a hot meal together.
There is no cost.
Whether you are young, old, single, partnered, LGBTQI+ or straight, Messy Easter is for you.
If you have questions or doubts about your faith, Messy Easter is for you.
If ‘regular’ church is just not for you, or Sunday mornings are too hard, Messy Church is for you. This is a worship experience for everyone and a place you might just encounter God working in your life. All are welcome. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
The Peru Community Church welcomes everyone to worship.
The Fellowship Center is located at 13 Elm Street at the intersection of Pleasant and Elm Streets in Peru.
Parent Group
PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh Parents are invited to join us this in discussing “Bless This Mess: A Modern Guide to Faith and Parenting in a Chaotic World” by United Church of Christ minister Molly Baskette and Ellen O’Donnell.
The Parent Group at Plattsburgh United Methodist Church located at 127 Beekman St. will meet for an Introduction on March 22nd.
The group is designed for parents who want to raise their kids with a Christian spirituality that is grounded in good science.
The authors include constructive tools for talking to kids about social justice, money, God, ethics, bullying, disabilities, bodies and sexuality.
They try to answer the question, “How do we raise kids who are tolerant, curious and honorable?”
They present insights on how to serve others with joy, give generously and gratefully, and perhaps most importantly, learn how to stop being afraid while raising kids in an increasingly chaotic and sometimes scary world.
Please contact Rev. Phil Richards – pastorphils@gmail.com or 518-791-1123 if you would like more information about the group or would like to sign up.
Evening of Healing
PLATTSBURGH — The 7th annual Evening of Healing will take place on Monday, April 27
from to 6-7:30 p.m. at the Blessed John XXIII Newman Center in Plattsburgh.
The dynamic group of speakers will include suicide loss (13 year old nephew), alcohol/drug addiction and severe post-partum depression. The winners of the high school scholarship “Be the One” will also be announced and the recipients will be reading their essays.
This is always a special event, so come and spread the word to others that would benefit from this powerful evening.
There might be those reluctant to attend as the topics are difficult, but rest assured the scope of the program is focused on where strength comes from and tools for going forward for individuals or those that are in a support role.
