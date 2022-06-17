Knights of Columbus to hold St. Anne’s Shrine pilgrimage
ISLE LAMOTTE — On Sunday, July 17, Knights of Columbus from throughout the Diocese of Ogdensburg will participate in their 74th annual pilgrimage to St. Anne’s Shrine in Isle LaMotte, Vermont.
The Most Rev. Terry A. LaValley, Bishop of Ogdensburg, will celebrate Mass at 12:15 p.m. Following Mass, the Peru Knights of Columbus Council will serve a luncheon on the Shrine’s grounds. Beautiful St. Anne’s Shrine is located on the shores of Lake Champlain, only a few miles from the Rouses Point Bridge. The Shrine’s religious history began in 1666 when the French erected a fort and chapel. The chapel was blessed in 1893, and a beautiful statue of St. Anne, the mother of Mary, was erected.
For more information, please call Pilgrimage Coordinator Gordon Burdo at 518-563-2796
First Assembly of God to hold Australia-themed Vacation Bible School
PLATTSBURGH — It’s Vacation Bible School time at First Assembly of God, 164 Prospect Ave., Plattsburgh.
This VBS will be held June 27 to July 1, from 9 a.m. to noon for students 5 to 12 years old.
“G’day, mates! Grab your sunnies (that’s your sunglasses) and get ready for a bonzer (great) time as we zoom off to the Land Down Under,” a press release reads. “Boomerangs, kangaroos, koalas, emus—what’s not to love about Oz (Australia)?”
“At VBS, fill your breadbasket (tummy) with yummy lollies (sweets) and find out how you were created amazingly in the image of God. Vacation Bible School at Zoomerang will be a fair dinkum adventure filled with excitement, so get a wriggle on (hurry up) and contact us today.”
Registration forms are available at www.plattsburghag.org or in the church office. Please call 518-563-5799 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.