Christmas Worship Schedule
PLATTSBURGH -- The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 10 Adirondack Lane in Plattsburgh, will be offering a traditional candlelight worship service on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. Mask wearing and social distancing will be in effect. There will be no service on Christmas Day. The service on Sunday, Dec. 26, at 10:15 a.m. will feature lessons and carols. Again, Covid protocols will be observed. All are welcome. Contact: (518) 561-1651.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Services
PLATTSBURGH -- Joy to the World! Bringing Joy through Community at Plattsburgh United Methodist Church, 127 Beekman Street, Plattsburgh with services on Friday, December 24 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Join our Christmas Eve Candlelight Services as we look at the Christmas story from in Scripture, Carols and a Christmas message from Pastor Phil Richards.
The sanctuary is decorated beautifully to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Please join us at one of these services. The 4 p.m. service is geared to families with children with special music. The 7:30 p.m. is a Traditional Candlelight Celebration with special music. Everyone is welcome! Please bring a mask. COVID regulations will apply.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
CHAMPLAIN -- Joy to the World! Bringing Joy through Community at Three Steeples United Methodist Church, 491 US-11, Champlain on Friday, December 24 at 6 p.m.
Join our Christmas Eve Candlelight Service as we look at the Christmas story from in Scripture, Carols and a Christmas message from Pastor Phil Richards.
The sanctuary is decorated beautifully to celebrate the birth of Jesus. This is a Traditional Candlelight Celebration with special music. Everyone is welcome! Please bring a mask. COVID regulations will apply.
More Christmas Services
The Press-Republican put out a call for local Christmas Eve services on its Facebook page. Here are the service schedules that we received.
Christmas Eve Services:
4 p.m.: St. Peter’s Church, St. John XXIII Newman Center, Our Lady of Victory, Holy Angels in Altona, Plattsburgh Methodist Church.
6 p.m.: Sacred Heart in Chazy, includes Nativity procession. St. Ann’s in Mooers Forks, Peru Community Fellowship Center (masking required for 2+, service available over Zoom. See website for details.)
6:30 p.m. Living Hope Church, Malone.
7 p.m.: United Church of Christ in Elizabethtown. Holy Name in AuSable Forks.
8 p.m.: St. Peter’s Church. Midnight: St. Peter’s Church.
Christmas Day Services:
8:30 a.m.: St. Peter’s Church. 10 a.m.: Our Lady of Victory, Sacred Heart. 10:30 a.m.: Holy Name in AuSable Forks.
