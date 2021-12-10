Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
CHAMPLAIN - A Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be held 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 at Three Steeples United Methodist Church.
Look at the Christmas story from in Scripture, and hear carols and a Christmas message from the Rev. Phil Richards.
The sanctuary, located at 491, U.S. 11, is decorated beautifully to celebrate the birth of Jesus. This is a Traditional Candlelight Celebration with special music.
Everyone is welcome. Please bring a mask. COVID regulations will apply.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Services
PLATTSBURGH - The Plattsburgh United Methodist Church offers two Christmas Eve Candlelight Services on Friday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Look at the Christmas story from Scripture, sing carols and hear a Christmas message from the Rev. Phil Richards.
The sanctuary is decorated beautifully to celebrate the birth of Jesus.
The 4 p.m. service is geared to families with children with special music provided by Peter Cadieux and singers from our congregation.
The 7:30 p.m. is a Traditional Candlelight Celebration with special music from singers from the congregation. Everyone is welcome.
Please bring a mask. COVID regulations will apply.
