Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

CHAMPLAIN - A Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be held 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 at Three Steeples United Methodist Church.

Look at the Christmas story from in Scripture, and hear carols and a Christmas message from the Rev. Phil Richards.

The sanctuary, located at 491, U.S. 11, is decorated beautifully to celebrate the birth of Jesus. This is a Traditional Candlelight Celebration with special music.

Everyone is welcome. Please bring a mask. COVID regulations will apply.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Services

PLATTSBURGH - The Plattsburgh United Methodist Church offers two Christmas Eve Candlelight Services on Friday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Look at the Christmas story from Scripture, sing carols and hear a Christmas message from the Rev. Phil Richards.

The sanctuary is decorated beautifully to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

The 4 p.m. service is geared to families with children with special music provided by Peter Cadieux and singers from our congregation.

The 7:30 p.m. is a Traditional Candlelight Celebration with special music from singers from the congregation. Everyone is welcome.

Please bring a mask. COVID regulations will apply.

