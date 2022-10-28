Author Q&A
PLATTSBURGH — Brad Kessler, noted author of the novel “North,” and Laurie Stavrand, long-time refugee worker at Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program in Colchester, Vt. will join the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church’s Women’s Group on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. for a question-and-answer session.
The novel, “North,” traces the journey of a Somali refugee to Vermont, and is a parallel journey to that many of those coming to nearby Roxham Road in northern NYS. The meeting is open to all.
The Church is located at 127 Beekman St. in Plattsburgh.
