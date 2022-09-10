ELIZABETHTOWN — With flapping wings, fairies dressed in gossamer gowns flittered about, trolls trolled, and others sprouting antlers grazed among the many events at Elizabethtown’s recent Fairy and Magickal Creatures Festival.
Activities abounded. These included a fairy house garden walk, a children’s tea party, face painting, a magician, a book reading, music, a mermaid in the dunking booth, and bubbles galore.
According to co-organizer Susan Greschler‘s written festival invitation: “Help support the magickal side of life. Come Faery, Come Trolls, come Witches, come Bards, come All.”
Greschler continued, “Our selection of approximately 30 vendors has been painstakingly researched so that we will cover a larger variety of talented artisans of very high quality.”
WANTED LOCAL CELEBRATION
Greschler discussed the incentive for the festival.
“A few things got us started on this path. We (including fellow organizer Peter McNulty) attended a fairy and troll festival in Burke a few years ago and had a great time.”
“I grew up and lived in E’town until the mid-70’s, and there were always things going on — variety shows, sugaring festivals, a circus, big holiday celebrations — all manner of things. Now the town pretty much closes down once the county workers leave. We own a small business located off the beaten path, and we want to help bring back some fun and magic and positive energy to the area.”
SOME MAGIC IN OUR LIVES
Sprouting angel wings and floral halos, Joy Dart and Sue-Anne Kennedy flew down from Rouses Point to join in the festivities.
“I love fairies and angels. I collect them. Fairies and angels are real,” enthused Kennedy.
Dart added: “I came because it is magical. We could use some magic in our lives. We had fun preparing for this festival.”
BUBBLES AND EXORCISTS
Self-proclaimed Bubble Mistress Meadow Perry spread joy as her rainbow orbs drifted through the festival, much to the delight of the pursuing youngsters. This was followed up with her magic show which turned her soft soapy creations into glassy spheres as well as demonstrating other feats of mystification.
At his booth Regional Director of the Warren Legacy Foundation of Paranormal Studies, Frankie Fronk said: “Our things are a little darker.”
This was evidenced by his display which included a stuffed Exorcist doll. Fronk and his associates plan on doing a paranormal study of the old courthouse/town hall in Plattsburgh this fall.
Selena the Mermaid, also known as Keene Valley Central School K-6 Spanish teacher Julianne Fraser, perched on the platform of the dunking booth. She encouraged the pitching proficiency of fair attendees, which included several of her students, to have her go for a swim. Selena is also known to occasionally do her splashing, ala Daryl Hanna, in the waters off the coast of Mexico and in Lake Champlain.
WISH TREE
Dozens of requests dangled from the Wish Tree as petitioners asked for the following desires to be granted:
• My loved ones to have a healthy life
• I hope none of my family and pets will die
• Wish more LGBTQ people were more appreciated
• I wish for my mom to have a baby
• A degree in social work
• I wish for a never-ending summer.
TEA WITH THE QUEEN
Raised pinkies were not required for the well-attended tea party with Fairy Queen Susan Greschler. Bone china cups were substituted with paper, chocolate chip cookies were offered rather than crumpets, and chilled tea was perhaps more satisfying on a hot afternoon.
Greschler read accounts of fairies and their dwellings.
ORGANIZERS PLEASED
Reflecting on the event, Greschler said, “We feel we were wildly successful, especially considering we held the event on a weekend with lots of other entertainment options, and we pulled it all together in around three months.”
Peter McNally also summed up the event: “The one thing I would like to add is what I personally saw was even the most conservative of our vendors seem to be so relaxed and so happy to be there that they essentially are telling us we have to do this again next year. They had that much fun and experienced that much happiness.”
McNally added that “one of the most touching things for me personally was the comments from Steve and Jack Zucchini, our musical performers who have been doing this for over 30 years. They said they just couldn’t believe how friendly everybody was, how enjoyable the day was, and they asked us with us to allow them to be our performers again next year.
“Everyone pulled together to make this a great day. Our magical performer and internationally known bubble magician named Meadow Perry drove all the way from Pennsylvania late into the night and did a spectacular series of shows, All you heard from the audience was, ‘ooh and ah’”.
Concluding, Greschler commented, “Magick (Greschler prefers it spelled with a “K”) is all around us, but once we become adults, we seem to lose the ability to see it. We live in this amazing world, but we’re so wrapped up in our day-to-day activities we forget to stop and just look around. If you don’t see the magick, you’re not looking.”
