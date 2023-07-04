PLATSBURGH — In a sight that will be familiar to many North Country residents who remember the days of Plattsburgh Air Force Base, the Vermont Air National Guard will perform flyovers atop several Vermont and Northern New York communities in honor of Independence Day this morning.
The F-35 fighter jets began their tour around 10 a.m. and are expected in our region soon.
Here is the schedule for flyovers this morning.
Plattsburgh 10:57 a.m.
Fort Ticonderoga 11:06 a.m.
Lake George 11:11 a.m.
Lake Placid 11:20 a.m.
Saranac Lake 11:21 a.m.
