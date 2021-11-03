Exploring fall through watercolors

PLATTSBURGH – In week four of “Landscapes and Gardens,” a beginning watercolor class, community art instructor/fine artist Bryan Briscoe demonstrated flat wash, gradation wash and variegated wash.
For class homework, the artists and those aspiring-to-be had to do a combination of techniques on paper.
Elaine Bishop absorbed the lesson and sat down in her seat to get busy.
She is taking the six-week course at the Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County because she “wanted to come back to life.”
“I was sick,” the 74-year-old Plattsburgh resident said.
“The past four years of my life has been very messed up. My mother was sick. She's passed away. Then, I got sick. So, I spent a year sleeping, and there was a year, well, COVID.”
The former Boston-based psychiatric nurse retired to take care of her late mother.
“So now I'm trying to join the human race again,” Bishop said.
“My way of doing it was to get into things and do them. I have a history of art. I have done things in the past. So, I thought this would be a fun place to start.”
Briscoe's goal today was for his students to develop techniques: wet into wet, dry on wet, wet on dry.
“Using fall leaves as the subject matter or the muse in order to get them to loosen up, to be able to paint landscapes, to understand how to use the techniques and when to use them,” he said.
“Because if I went straight into landscapes, some of them are very beginners, it would have been problematic for them.”
Fall leaves: subject matter. Fall leaves: muse.
“We started out with the contour drawing, all black and white, because I was aware there were a lot more entry level people in this class,” he said.
“Because it's a mixed class, so I had to use something that wasn't intimidating to them and also to get them to catch up because some of the people have been in this class more than five years.
Briscoe was surprised that no one brought in an image of the Kent-Delord House as a reference.
“It's a local area where they could sit down and sketch and paint,” he said.
“That makes sense to me. Work in your neighborhood first.”
A recycled plastic bottle filled with water allowed him to spray a fine mist on the watercolor paper.
“It gives your paper consistent moisture, so you can work on it,” he said.
“A lot of people who paint, they'd rather spray it because it gives you subtlety and not the breakup in color. I learned where I was brushing on water. I was always panicking trying to get the color on the paper.”
Briscoe's thoughts turned to black-and-white as no one is doing much of it.
“Wouldn't that be great for some of the entry level people to understand values, to understand when to put color down, and when to wait a few minutes before they put more color down?” he said.
“As an instructor, I thought wait a minute, let's go back to basics. I thought it was too complex for some of the entry level students. With lessons plans, they change. You're not always going to get what you want.”
When teaching at Clinton Community College he learned, don't make lessons more difficult, make them simpler.
“Don't make the students' classes more difficult,” he said.
“If you're going to change your curriculum or lesson plans, make it simpler. You can't expand it. It's something I had to learn. I didn't know that.
“Because we all get excited when we're teaching. We give people too much work. You have to be flexible. I can't come through the door being the artist.”
Briscoe has taught at the Senior Center since 2010.
Maureen Martin, 69, is a newbie, who took the course to learn a new skill.
“Get the neurons moving in my brain and meet some great people,” the Plattsburgh resident said.
