SENTENCED: Former SUNY Plattsburgh student gets 9 years; also charged with child pornography
PLATTSBURGH — Michael Fish, the SUNY Plattsburgh alumnus who admitted to possessing child pornography and stealing and distributing nude images from college students, was sentenced to 9 years in prison in federal court Friday.
U.S. District Court Judge Mae D’Agostino handed Fish a 111 month sentence after Fish admitted to the offenses he was charged with, computer intrusion, aggravated identity theft and child porn possession, in May 2020.
CHARACTER LETTERS
But his sentencing was delayed after Fish was charged with submitting phony character letters in his defense days before he was scheduled to receive his sentence.
Fish allegedly edited or fabricated the letters that praised his character and asked for a lesser sentence from the federal judge. The reportedly falsified letters were sent under the names of Fish’s priest, his mother, his grandparents and a former internship supervisor at U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s campaign office, court records show.
Fish was charged with obstruction of justice and committing an offense while on release. Both charges are still pending.
TRADING NUDE PHOTOS
Fish’s plea agreement said that between 2016 and 2019, while an undergrad student at SUNY Plattsburgh and later as a student at Albany Law School, he would break into students’ social media and cloud service accounts to steal nude photos and videos.
Fish said he would trade those images online and used them to create collages, with one made by putting together a student’s nude photos along with her graduation photos, according to court documents.
‘THE THRILL OF IT ALL’
In a letter to D’Agostino, Fish said he joined an online chat room with other SUNY Plattsburgh students to exchange nude photos that were sent to them. But in 2018, he said, he became more active when another user described how to hack into other students’ personal accounts using their college email.
“To my shame, the act of hacking gave me a thrill seeking sensation more than the gratification of obtaining any photographs,” Fish said in the letter that also described substance abuse and mental health issues he said he was facing at that time.
“As terrible as it was, it was one of the only things that made me feel ‘alive’ at the time. The thrill of it all kept me going.”
Fish also admitted to possessing nine child porn videos on his personal laptop after a police search in March 2019 discovered the files.
