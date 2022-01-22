PLATTSBURGH — Evolve Nutrition on Margaret Street recently passed the one-year anniversary of their opening.
Carrie Slattery, the owner of Evolve Nutrition, said wanting to provide Plattsburgh with healthy drink options was the main reason she opened her business.
“I felt it was important to have somewhere you could go and get healthy drinks and all of the nutrition that goes along with it,” Slattery said.
“I didn’t think we had enough healthy options here in Plattsburgh. Rather than going somewhere else and grabbing a sugar-filled drink, you could get healthy ones here. That’s what pushed me to open it.”
ENERGY, WEIGHT LOSS
The products sold at Evolve Nutrition are all Herbalife based, Slattery said.
“We have energizing teas that are packed full of vitamins like B-12, and they’re all stevia-based so they’re sugar free. They’re like an energy drink, but without the crash that you would normally get from an energy drink,” Slattery said.
“We have meal-replacement shakes that are soy based. So they’re super high in protein, and around 200 calories, which is nice for weight loss. We have all different kinds of things to add into teas and shakes too, like fiber, protein, and immunities, which has been a popular one during COVID.”
OPENED IN PANDEMIC
Despite opening in the middle of the pandemic in December 2020, Slattery hasn’t struggled to stay busy.
“We’ve been lucky though, we’ve been pretty busy,” Slattery said.
“The customers who work near here have been really supportive by being here daily. We’ve had a lot of regulars who make up a huge majority of our business. They’re the people who are here every single morning.”
‘IT WAS FANTASTIC’
Besides Slattery, Sarah King is the only other employee working at Evolve Nutrition.
King said she got her start with Herbalife after Slattery made her try a shake.
“She made me try the shakes, I didn’t want to do it because it’s protein and I never really did meal replacement stuff,” King said.
“I finally had one and it was fantastic. I became a preferred member when she was talking about opening, and I ended up becoming a distributor and coming here to help here.”
The decision to open her business in downtown Plattsburgh was easy, Slattery said.
“I knew when I opened that I wanted to be downtown, because it is such a cool place and there’s not enough businesses here,” Slattery said.
“It was important for me to bring my small business here and show my kids how they can help out too. It’s nice being able to walk through downtown and not see big-chain stores. Being able to have all kinds of small local shops in one spot is nicer.”
BEEN PRETTY FUN
Slattery, a former physical therapist, said she wanted a job where her children could regularly be around.
“I never thought I’d be running a shake and tea shop,” Slattery said.
“But it’s been pretty fun, and it was important for me to find something that my three kids could come with me to, especially during the pandemic. They come here, hang out, and chat with everyone that comes in. It’s been great.”
Email Carly Newton:
Twitter: CarlySNewton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.