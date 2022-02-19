AUSABLE FORKS — Several streets and areas in AuSable Forks were underwater Friday morning after an ice jam formed in the Ausable River, forcing many people to evacuate their homes.
Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day, said the jam moved downstream from Jay early in the morning and caused several areas to flood.
“Some flooding in an area of AuSable Forks called Jersey, but the jam moved through and water levels have receded,” Day said.
“The ice jammed up again in the area of Dugway Road and Cassidy Road intersection, some water over the road there. No one is currently in jeopardy. Fire departments in AuSable are working to pump flooded basements.”
‘WATER WAS RUSHING TOWARD THE HOUSE’
Jessica Fish, a resident of AuSable Forks, said her road, Broad Lane, completely flooded, and she had to be evacuated.
“I woke up, looked out the window, and the ice breaks were at the top of the bridge at the beginning of Jersey, and I saw them flood the entire side road,” Fish said.
“I looked out my back window, and the water was just rushing toward the house. Within minutes, there was like three or four feet of water that was rushing through my basement and my yard. I got taken away from the house in a bucket loader.”
The fire department had to come pump out her basement after it took on at least four feet of water, she said.
“I called a friend from the fire department, and I asked her when I could come back down, and she said, ‘You’re the first house in Jersey, so we’re on our way to pump your basement now,’” Fish said.
“My fuel tank was knocked over, the lines were all bent, my furnace was completely covered in water, and my propane tank lines were bent as well. Every house surrounding mine was flooded.”
Fish said Friday afternoon that she was able to return to her home safely.
STATE OF EMERGENCY
The Town of Jay was under a State of Emergency as of 10 a.m. Friday, due to the flooding.
Jay Supervisor Matthew Stanley said the Red Cross is helping out individuals affected by the flooding at the town’s community center.
“We are still operating a warming shelter, but the Red Cross is now transitioning in taking care of finding places for these folks to stay for the next day or two, or however long it takes for them to get back on their feet,” Stanley said.
“We had somewhere from 15 to 20 homes and around two dozen people that were affected. Essex County Emergency Services has gone door to door to everybody affected letting them know what services we do have for them.”
CLEANING UP
Stanley said Friday that the water levels were back to normal by mid-afternoon, and the town was now dealing with the damage left behind.
“Once the ice jam released, the water did go back down quickly,” Stanley said.
“The thing that’s happening now is basements are being pumped out, there are several houses that are without heat and electricity, which is not good with this really cold night coming up — we’re really just in assessment right now trying to make sure every individual is being taken care of.”
The Town of Jay Community Center is located at 11 School Lane in AuSable Forks and was open as a warming shelter to residents affected by the flooding.
