On the first Sunday of every month, the Press-Republican traditionally runs its North Country Neighbors page highlighting local fundraisers, club meetings and other community events.
So, obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic brought such gatherings to a halt.
But as the North Country cautiously comes together once again, we would love to bring the Neighbors page back.
Having a socially distant board meeting? Virus-safe barbecue? Mask-wearing club event? Send us a picture!
Email one photo with information about who is in the photo and what the event was to browe@pressrepublican.com with North Country Neighbors in the subject line.
Below are a few photos we’ve received recently that we’re glad to share with our neighborhood!
We look forward to sharing your’s soon too!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.