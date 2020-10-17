On the first Sunday of every month, the Press-Republican traditionally runs its North Country Neighbors page highlighting local fundraisers, club meetings and other community events.

So, obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic brought such gatherings to a halt.

But as the North Country cautiously comes together once again, we would love to bring the Neighbors page back.

Having a socially distant board meeting? Virus-safe barbecue? Mask-wearing club event? Send us a picture!

Email one photo with information about who is in the photo and what the event was to browe@pressrepublican.com with North Country Neighbors in the subject line.

Below are a few photos we’ve received recently that we’re glad to share with our neighborhood!

We look forward to sharing your’s soon too!

Tags

Recommended for you