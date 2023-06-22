PLATTSBURGH — For more than 20 years Lake Champlain has been drawing some of the to competitive fishing tournaments in the world, and this year is no different.
A full slate of world-class tournaments this season kicks off Thursday with the MLF Toyota Series event where anglers will be competing for big prizes over three days.
With a local economic impact of about $3.2 million each year, the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau and the City of Plattsburgh looking forward to again partnering to host eight pro bass fishing tournaments this summer.
“Over the last couple of years we’ve been able to grow our city’s attractiveness and reach through partnerships like the one with the chamber and other regional organizations,” City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said.
“As a host to these fishing tournaments and other nationally recognized events, our City of Plattsburgh is becoming the center for tourism; growing in international appeal.”
The local fishing tournaments attract about 2,000 anglers from around the globe each year to the lake that Bassmaster Magazine continues to name as one of the top 100 best bass fishing lakes in the United States.
With these tournaments comes plenty of national and international media exposure for the region. ESPN coverage and popular recreation publications reach more than 100 million households worldwide.
The popularity boosts name recognition for Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Coast, which makes the region attractive for tournament organizers looking to book events each year.
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said the entire region benefits from the tournaments.
“The Town of Plattsburgh is home to over 1,000 hotel rooms. It is wonderful to have them filled again during another tournament season,” Cashman said.
“It is also great to have athletes, their teams and many with families enjoying the greater Plattsburgh region from restaurants to retail. A big welcome to newcomers and big welcome back to those returning to the North Country.”
Tournaments are also environmentally friendly as each one hosted by the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau and the City of Plattsburgh implements healthy catch and release practices, promotes invasive species prevention measures, and supports conservation initiatives with cleanup efforts, habitat projects, as well as research and education programs.
Their priority is the long-term health and wellness of the lake and the amazing creatures that make it their home, a news release said.
The regular tournament season kicks off on Thursday with the MLF Toyota Series featuring a record-breaking roster of some of the best bass-fishing pros and co-anglers competing for a top prize of up to $100,000 in the pro division and a new Phoenix 518 Pro boat in the co-angler division.
Anglers will launch at 6 a.m. each day from the Plattsburgh City Marina, at 5 Dock St. in Plattsburgh.
Weigh-ins will also be held at the Marina and will begin at 2 p.m. Locals are encouraged to come and cheer for their favorite anglers.
The field features several local anglers including:
Andrew Bechard, Plattsburgh
James Boyce, Massena
Tom Callahan, Moriah Center
Brett Carnright, Plattsburgh
T. J. Daniels, Plattsburgh
Santo Diaz, Plattsburgh
Tom Edwards, Port Henry
Jason Gaboriault, Plattsburgh
Ryan Latinville, Plattsburgh
Alec Morrisone, Peru
Cass Terrance, Akwesasne
Preston Vargo, Port Henry
Fans are welcome to attend and encouraged to follow the event online through the “MLF Live” weigh-in broadcasts and daily coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
2023 Tournament Dates:
• June 22-24: MLF Toyota Series Northern Division
• June 25: Abu Garcia College Fishing Qualifier
• July 8: MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Northeast
• July 15: Northern Bass Open
• July 29: MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Northeast
• August 17-20: Bassmaster Elite Series
• August 26: American Bass Anglers Open Series
• September 16-17 Thayer’s Marine Tournament
Keep an eye out on goadirondack.com/bass for more information.
WATERCROSS
The IJSBA National Championships presented by East Coast Watercross will also be back on the Adirondack Coast this summer.
“Watch as jet skiers soar across Lake Champlain from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, July 22-23 in an action-packed race around a 30-buoy course, providing entertainment and suspense for all spectators,” a news release said.
Racing will be completely visible right from the Plattsburgh City Beach each day.
Classes range from Novice racers to pros, juniors to Veterans and more – all running one time in the morning and a second time in the afternoon both days.
Visitors can walk through the pits, grab a free sample from the tour sponsors, shop race inspired clothing and accessories and enjoy watching talented racers from all over the country take on Lake Champlain – rain or shine, July 22-23 (beach admission fees and rules do apply).
Visit goadirondack.com/watercross for more information.
