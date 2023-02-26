Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow during the afternoon. High 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.