PLATTSBURGH — Bird counting community members spotted cardinals, chickadees and crows at Point Au Roche State Park while participating in the 2023 Great Backyard Bird Count.
Park Naturalists led two morning sessions Saturday, Feb. 18 the first at 9 a.m and another at 10 a.m. at the bike trail located at 87 Red Cloud Rd, Beekmantown, NY.
The Great Backyard Bird Count is a four day global event which began Friday, Feb. 17 and runs until Monday, Feb. 20.
During this four day global event people are encouraged to spend as little as 15 minutes in their favorite places outdoors, including their backyard, to observe, count, and report the number of birds seen and what species.
According to their website, the Great Backyard Bird Count was launched in 1998 by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society as the first online citizen-science project to collect data on wild birds and to display results in near real time.
Every so often the group would pause on the trail and just listen to the sounds of the park in an attempt to listen to any birds in the area.
One of the best ways to find and count birds is to “just listen” according to one of the park naturalists.
A majority of the bird-count attendees were there with children, or grandchildren, eager to spot the birds and ask questions about other animal tracks along the path.
“We usually just listen to the birds we can hear from our backyard,” Justin Lowry, Assistant Professor at SUNY Plattsburgh and father, said.
“This should be fun for my 4-year-old, we use the app developed by the Cornell Lab to identify the bird calls we hear, using ai, and we can play it back to then learn which is which.”
Lowry also connects with friends from other states by comparing notes on which birds they each hear in their respective areas throughout the year.
Bird counting does not need to be done in the wild or away from home, according to the Bird Count website, participating can be done anywhere by taking 15 minutes or more at least once a day throughout the four day event to observe and report what you hear.
Beginners can utilize the Cornell Lab’s app Merlin Bird ID to identify which birds they are seeing or hearing, this app is available for free on iOS and android devices.
Experienced birders can use another free app eBird to further track their observations throughout the event.
According to the Park Naturalists who led the session, this is a fun family activity that can be done at home, find a comfortable and relaxing spot to observe for 15 minutes and try to “reliably identify” at least five different birds using the apps to help.
“Remember kids, when youre looking up into the trees for birds to keep your mouth shut,” One attendee jokingly said to the group.
Five species of bird were either sighted or heard during the 10 a.m. bird counting session along the bike trail and near the bird feeders.
Point Au Roche State Park plans on hosting a bird walk in May, “When all the birds are out again,” according to one park naturalist.
