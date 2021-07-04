FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo, people ride the escalator in the subway amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in St. Petersburg, Russia. Countries across Europe are scrambling to accelerate coronavirus vaccinations to outpace the spread of the delta variant in a high-stakes race to prevent hospital wards from filling up again with patients fighting for their lives. Daily new case numbers are already climbing sharply in countries like the United Kingdom, Portugal and Russia. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)