ELIZABETHTOWN — The University of Vermont Health Network — Elizabethtown Community Hospital is now accepting applications for its 2024 Paramedic Education Program.
The program, which launched in 2018 to address a shortage of local paramedic education opportunities, has a proven track record with 100% of its 39 graduates obtaining employment.
The next program Paramedic Education Program will begin in January 2024.
“This is an incredible opportunity for students to join a proven paramedic training program to gain the experience needed to provide high quality, life-saving care right in their own communities,” Elizabethtown Community Hospital Paramedic Program Director, Bruce Barry, said.
“And skilled medical providers are needed now more than ever.”
Upon completion of the program, students receive Advanced Life Support (ALS) Certification and are prepared to sit for the New York State Paramedic Certification exam.
Applications for the 18-month program must be received by Oct. 27. Those interested can find the application at UVMHealth.org/ECH.
Hands-on clinical training is offered at 15 regional health care organizations and 30 EMS agencies across Northern New York and Vermont.
Classrooms locations in Lewis, Queensbury and Potsdam while online coursework make it easier for students from Clinton, Essex, Franklin, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington counties to learn closer to home.
“We work closely with our partners across Northern New York to offer a program that maximizes the student’s exposure to regional health care organizations while minimizing travel,” Barry said.
Paramedic certification is the highest level of pre-hospital care certification.
While EMTs and paramedics are both highly-trained health care professionals who respond to medical emergencies in the pre-hospital setting, paramedics build on their EMT training to develop more advanced skills such as administering medications, starting intravenous (IV) lines, providing advanced airway management and learning to resuscitate and support patients with life-threatening problems such as heart attacks and traumatic injuries.
Tuition and fees for the 2024 program is $7,000 and scholarships are available. Scholarship details can be found here: https://www.ech.org/Departments-and-Programs/Paramedic-Program/Scholarships.
Program graduates are eligible for academic credit through North Country Community College. To learn more about the program, visit UVMHealth.org/ECH or call (518) 873-3022.
