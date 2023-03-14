ESSEX — Town of Essex Supervisor Kenneth Hughes is taking steps to ensure the East Palestine, Ohio train disaster doesn’t happen in this region.
Hughes has written to Canadian Pacific Rail for assurances that the railroad company is taking steps to prevent any such derailments and toxic spills here, especially with two railroad bridges that may not be in tiptop shape.
RAIL ACCIDENTS
“Certified letter just went out today (Friday),” Hughes said by email.
“Upon learning of the (Feb. 3) tragedy in Ohio, I drafted a letter to CP Rail ... that seeks answers to important questions about our safety along the rail corridor in Essex.
“There are more rail accidents on a daily basis across the U.S. than most people think,” he said. “I hope we don’t ever experience another one in our neck of the woods again.”
2007 DERAILMENT
There was a May 2007 derailment in the town of Essex with no injuries, and Hughes said he’d like to make sure that was the last one.
Hughes letter is to CP Rail President and CEO Keith Creel.
“Essex residents are incredibly concerned about CP Rail operations in our community, for we know a derailment is a matter of not if, but when,” Hughes wrote. “By way of this letter, we request a response in writing from CP Rail detailing your comprehensive plan on what CP Rail is doing to keep the Town of Essex and our municipal neighbors safe so as to minimize or outright eliminate the tragic freight train derailments that cripple communities.
“We also request the latest condition report for the two railroad bridges in our town, one crossing County Road 55 and the other crossing the Boquet River,” the supervisor continued. “Any failure by CP Rail is not an option and we must be reassured you are doing everything you can as president and CEO to keep our constituents and the area they love safe from unnecessary harm.”
RAIL CROSSING CONDITION
Hughes discussed the letter with the Essex Town Council and sent it certified mail on Friday, March 10.
He said he talked about the rail bridges’ condition with CP Rail engineers in 2022 after a constituent brought it to his attention.
“I requested a meeting and met with two CP Rail engineers on site at the bridge over Whallons Bay Road last year and shared my strong disapproval of the look of the abutments on either side of the road,” Hughes said. “They assured me that this bridge is on a regular maintenance schedule and is evaluated annually. It constantly surpasses their minimum standards, even though rebar can be seen.”
EMERGENCY RESPONSE TRAININGS
In a rail-related issue, the Essex County Office of Emergency Services and other agencies are hosting Passenger Train Emergency Response (PTER) training sessions later this month.
The class will be given by security and safety professionals from Amtrak for the safety of firefighters, law enforcement, coroners, and emergency dispatchers who may respond to or be involved in Amtrak emergencies, the agency said.
Westport Hose Company #1 will be hosting the first training on Monday, March 27, at 6 p.m., and the second is at Crown Point Fire Department on Tuesday, March 28, at 6 p.m.
First responders can call the Essex County Office of Emergency Services to register at 518-873-3904.
Amtrak plans to resume passenger train service between New York City and Montreal around April 3. It’s been shut down since the COVID pandemic began.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.