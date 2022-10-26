ESSEX — Some Essex residents and businesses are concerned after the Essex-Charlotte, Vt. ferry skipped the usual late fall schedule and went directly to its more limited winter hours.
The ferry’s abbreviated winter schedule wouldn’t normally start until Dec. 31 or Jan. 2, but is in effect now.
Lake Champlain Transportation of Burlington operates the Essex-Charlotte ferry, as well as the Plattsburgh-Grand Isle, Vt. ferry, which is 24 hours a day year-round.
In January this year, the Essex-Charlotte ferry went to weekday-only operation for the winter, citing staffing issues and COVID-19 concerns. The normal schedule resumed in the spring.
STAFFING PROBLEMS
Lake Champlain Ferries Operations Manager Heather Stewart said the reason for the early winter schedule is still a lack of personnel.
“Like many other companies, we are having challenges getting enough employees,” she said by email.
The ferry is currently running from Essex to Charlotte from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. The regular late fall schedule would be 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
‘UNNECESSARY HEADACHE’
Essex Town Supervisor Ken Hughes said some ferry users are not happy about the reduced hours.
“As appreciative as I am that I can still see a ferry crossing the open waters of Lake Champlain between Essex and Charlotte, the decisions made by Lake Champlain Ferry Company to skip over their late fall schedule ... create an unnecessary headache for Vermonters and New Yorkers who need access to the later service at this time of year,” he said by email.
“Educational, medical, and professional obligations aided by the normally extended hours are now severely challenged in a seemingly unnecessary way. The rationale for bypassing the late fall schedule is unknown to me as I have had no verbal communication from the ferry company since early 2020. Attempts over the years to contact them have gone unanswered.”
‘MONOPOLY ON A PUBLIC SERVICE’
Chris Sherman of Westport and Burlington is one of those unhappy ferry riders.
“LCT delivers yet another blow to local transportation flow and economy by skipping right over the fall Charlotte/Essex ferry schedule and going straight to their scaled-back winter service,” he said by email. “Yes, they need to make money to stay afloat, but they need o accept those less profitable ferry schedules within the bigger annual financial picture of an organization fortunate to have a monopoly on a public service.”
Hughes said he’s trying to look out for his constituents.
“I thank those who have reached out to me to share their recent concerns about what is taking place,” he said. “Perhaps now is the time for our state and federal representatives to take a deeper look at this revolving predicament and consider creative solutions for their constituents to ensure guaranteed year-round ferry service between Essex and Charlotte, except when ice prohibits safe passage, for all who require it.”
