ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex Farm Institute, of the Adirondack Council, will offer grants up to $8,000 to support sustainable and innovative projects on working lands within the Adirondack Park.
“Farm businesses and value-added producers represent a hub for innovations that reduce the ecological impact associated with the agricultural goods our communities depend on,” Jackie Bowen, Adirondack Council Director of Conservation, said.
“Our grant program empowers producers to invest in technologies, systems, and production methods that protect the unique natural resources within the Park, while also taking steps to reduce our impact on global climate change.”
This will be the eighth year the Council’s Essex Farm Institute has offered micro-grants to support local farms, local food production and a sustainable local economy.
The grant application was updated for the 2023 cycle to provide resources for larger operations, including farms transitioning to sustainable management, as well as those projects involving collaborations among farmers and value-added producers who are using 50% or more of their inputs from the region.
The guidelines have also been updated to provide clarity with respect to eligibility criteria and awards a preference for historically-underserved or socially-disadvantaged applicants, the Council noted.
This year’s grant program will also be accepting joint proposals from local producers and processors to bridge the gap between raw agricultural products and the food, beverage, fiber or wood products market in the Adirondack Park.
For the 2023 cycle, competitive awards will be made in all three of the following levels:
Tier 1: up to $1,500 for projects on small farms or value-added producers so that those businesses might adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change, or improve or restore environmental health.
Tier 2: Larger businesses – those with greater acreage, employees or gross sales — will be eligible to apply for more competitive $3,000 grants.
Tier 3: applications that feature partnerships between farms or value-added businesses who are tackling sustainability efforts at a community scale may apply for up to $8,000 in funding to offset projects.
Eligible applicants are commercial farms within the Park and value-added producers who use a majority of inputs that originate from within the Adirondack Park.
Projects involving three or more collaborating entities, each entity named must be eligible by the same general criteria.
Grant applications are due Monday, April 10, to apply visit https://form.jotform.com/223614268202146.
According to their website, The Adirondack Council is a privately funded not-for-profit organization whose mission is to ensure the ecological integrity and wild character of the Adirondack Park, The mission of the Essex Farm Institute is to advocate for, support, and promote resilient, diversified farms that strengthen the health of natural and human communities in the Adirondacks.
