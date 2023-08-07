Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Clinton and Essex Counties in northern New York, and all of central and northern Vermont excluding Grand Isle County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - After moderate to locally heavy rainfall of 0.5 to 2.0 inches fell this morning, additional rainfall is possible this afternoon within isolated to scattered thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts in the heaviest thunderstorms may locally exceed an inch per hour, which could result in flash flooding, especially in areas that have recently received rainfall. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Essex Day 2023 draws crowds, vendors
