ELIZABETHTOWN — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Essex County Health Department’s Women, Infants, and Children Program a $2,500 Health and Wellness Award to support the Pick and Learn – Benefits of Garden to Table program.
In partnership with two local farms, the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Pick and Learn program offers participants and their families an opportunity to pick their own vegetables.
In addition, an educational workshop on topics including how to store and prepare foods, include children in the cooking process, canning and freezing techniques, and incorporating healthy herbs into recipes, is held prior to each picking session.
“Research from the Essex County Health Department 2023 Community Health Assessment shows that one in three residents said they consumed no fruits or vegetables, and obesity and chronic disease were identified among the top 5 health challenges faced by the county,” Krista Berger, WIC coordinator, said.
“Many people in our community grew up not cooking with their family or learning simple food preparation. Home cooking is often healthier, saves time and money, and brings families together.”
Essex County Health Department’s WIC is an assistance program of the Food and Nutrition Service of the USDA for healthcare and nutrition of low-income pregnant women, breastfeeding women, and children under the age of five.
Part of their mission is to partner with other services that are key to childhood and family well-being. WIC provides nutritious foods to supplement diets, information on healthy eating, breastfeeding counseling, and other referrals.
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s Health and Wellness Awards support programs that conduct ongoing work or initiatives designed to improve community health and health outcomes.
Health disparities are complex and can have many causes. These awards are given to programs that address specific health conditions or factors linked to health disparities.
“As a nonprofit health plan, we recognize that addressing social determinants of health, such as food insecurity, is vital to the health and wellbeing of our communities,” Eve Van de Wal, Utica regional president of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, said.
“The Pick and Learn program aligns with our mission of helping our communities live healthier more secure lives by increasing access to nutrient rich, fresh produce and food education.”
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield is committed to supporting local organizations that improve community health. The company’s corporate giving follows all applicable laws and regulations and does not support funding organizations that conflict with its corporate mission, goals, policies or products.
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s Utica region encompasses Clinton, Delaware, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Otsego and St. Lawrence counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.