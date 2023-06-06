ELIZABETHTOWN — The only countywide race in the Essex County Primary Election is between two Republicans seeking to be the next county clerk.
Chelsea Merrihew (R), the deputy county clerk, is running against Stephanie DeZalia (R), the North Hudson town supervisor.
Merrihew is serving as interim county clerk after longtime county Clerk Joseph Provoncha resigned last year due to health concerns.
The election is from 6 a.m. to 9 .m. Tuesday, June 27 in all 18 towns.
LOCAL PRIMARIES
The towns of Elizabethtown, North Hudson and Westport have local primaries.
In Elizabethtown, a Republican primary pits longtime Town Supervisor Noel Merrihew III against Cathleen Reusser-Bradley, a member of the Town Council.
Reusser-Bradley’s petitions were challenged by Ken Fenimore, Noel Merrihew’s brother-in-law, for alleged errors, and county election commissioners split along party lines on whether to decertify the petitions.
The case went to Essex County State Supreme Court on May 5, where Justice Glen T. Bruening dismissed it, leaving Reusser-Bradley on the ballot.
The other Republican primary in Elizabethtown is for Department of Public Works superintendent, with Jack D. Pulsifer running against Michael Drew.
In North Hudson, the Republican primary is for town supervisor, with Cassandra D’Agostino facing Chris Clark. Current Supervisor Stephanie DeZalia is instead running for county clerk.
North Hudson also has Republican primaries for Town Council, with Kevin R. Duntley, John C. King and Brian J. Caza running for two seats open, and for town highway superintendent, with that race between Franklin Shaw and Eric J. Caza.
In Westport, there’s a Democratic primary for one unexpired term on the Town Council, between Brian LaRose and Jen Williams.
VOTING SCHEDULE
Early Voting starts June 17 and ends June 25. The county’s Early Voting site is the Lake Placid Beach House, 31 Parkside Drive, Lake Placid. The building is accessible to all voters.
The Essex County schedule is:
• Saturday, June 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sunday, June 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Monday, June 19, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Tuesday, June 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Wednesday, June 21, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Thursday, June 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Friday, June 23. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sunday, June 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More information, including a list of polling sites, is at: essexcountyny.gov/board-of-elections.
