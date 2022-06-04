Schools from throughout Essex County recently participated in the 37th Annual Essex County Environmental Field Days. In the past the event was limited to 5th and 6th graders, but, due to COVID cancellations the past two years, 7th and 8th graders were allowed to participate this year.
The topics included fly fishing, soil science, planting trees, therapy horses, maple syrup, native plants, the enviroscape and a stream flow table.
Organizing agencies for the event were Cornell Cooperative Extension, Essex County 4-H, and Essex County Soil and Water District which also donated trees for the participants.
