ELIZABETHTOWN — Citing an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases, the Essex County Health Department announced Monday that it expects to shift to a self-serve isolation and quarantine process for confirmed cases this week.
ECHD Director of Public Health Linda Beers said in a statement that the county has averaged more than 100 new cases daily since Wednesday, and that the state’s testing initiatives and improved availability of over-the-counter tests means case counts will only grow higher.
ECHD said in a press release that, when levels of community transmission of COVID are significant, the effectiveness of contact tracing as a mitigation tool decreases.
“It becomes even less effective when an unmanageable volume of cases prevents timely isolation and case investigation,” the agency said.
INDIVIDUALLY MANAGED
County Board of Supervisors Chair Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) stated ECHD was announcing the change to “an individually managed, self-serve process of isolation and quarantine” in collaboration with the Board of Supervisors.
The release said residents who test positive on any test authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and their self-identified contacts, can review isolation and quarantine guidelines on ECHD’s website.
“If needed for work, school or other purposes, a self-affirmation of isolation (or quarantine) form can be completed online by the case (or contact) and sent to their respective e-mails,” the agency said.
“These forms may be used as if they were an order for isolation issued by the Essex County director of public health. Residents may not get a call from ECHD or a state case investigator/contact tracer and they do not need to call the health department to report cases or contacts.”
ECHD Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh said several other counties had already transitioned to this process.
“ECHD leadership has been in contact with our (state Department of Health) contacts to discuss our planned changes,” she added.
‘PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY’
Gillilland said the shift follows a successful campaign of isolation and quarantine for nearly two years, and reduces the burden on ECHD.
“Our response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve as does the virus,” he continued. “We are seeing a higher number of new infections each day than we have seen at any time throughout the entire pandemic and staff are unable to reach all cases and contacts in a timely manner.”
Beers said, by now, everyone should know what they should be doing to protect others and prevent COVID spread when they test positive.
“The basic elements of isolation and quarantine are not changing,” she added, “however, this process now emphasizes personal responsibility for doing the right thing and I commend the vast majority of our citizens who have complied with public health orders.”
FOCUS ON TESTING, VACCINES
ECHD said the change will allow it to focus on surveillance testing in schools and implementation of “Test to Stay,” a state program aimed at keeping kids in school after potential COVID exposures.
“It also allows the department to continue offering COVID vaccinations and boosters and to return to other necessary, core public health activities,” the agency said.
ECHD will announce when the self-serve isolation and quarantine page is available on its website.
Residents can already report positive at-home tests to ECHD at https://tinyurl.com/54reppue. The form has been updated to capture information from K-12 students and staff members who need to report at-home test results to the department.
— Staff Writer Cara Chapman contributed to this report
