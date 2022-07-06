ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Office for the Aging will start distributing coupons on Thursday for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.
“In the past, the older adults that were income-based eligible received $20 worth of coupons,” Krissy Leerkes, director of Essex County Office for the Aging, said.
“This year, the amount has actually been increased to $25. This is a program that is a collaboration with the New York State Ag and Market and the New York State Office for the Aging that allows older adults to receive these coupons and are able to redeem them at local farmers market or local farmers stands that participate in the program.”
Interested individuals must be 60 years of age or older and meet the following household income guidelines: one person $2,096; two persons $2,823; and three persons, $3,551.
HANDING OUT COUPONS
Representatives from the Essex County Office for the Aging will be at different locations to distribute coupons from July 7 to July 25. (See Box)
“We will be at all of these locations throughout the month of July to disperse the coupons to individuals that are 60 and over and meet that income criteria that is listed,” Leerkes said.
“What’s really great about this program also is that all individuals in the household that are 60 and over are eligible to receive their own coupon book. So for instance, a husband and wife will each get their own allotment of $25, where in the past the household was eligible and they would only receive one. So, luckily, a few years ago, the state changed that. So now all older adults, 60 and over, are eligible.”
INCREASED ACCESS
Leerkes calls the program a win-win across the board.
“Because with the rising food costs, it’s extremely hard for older adults that are on a fixed income to make that adjustment in their budget to be able to meet their needs,” she said.
“It allows increasing their access to fresh produce. I think just as important, it’s supporting our local farmers.”
