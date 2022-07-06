The Keene Farmers Market in Marcy Field with its Adirondack Mountain backdrop is perhaps the most scenic in NY State. In addition the tents tend to emulate the High Peaks. Like most farmers markets, not only do shoppers get to enjoy locally grown and made products, but it’s an opportunity to visit with friends. The Keene market is open Sundays from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Keene Farmers Market opens