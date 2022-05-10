ELIZABETHTOWN — The 2022 County Health Rankings reveal that Essex County is among the healthiest counties in New York State (NYS) for health factors, and in the higher middle range of counties for health outcomes. Out of 62 counties, Essex County ranked 13th for health factors and 19th for health outcomes.
The rankings, a collaboration between the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, help us understand the factors that influence how long and how well we live.
They provide measures that reveal our current overall health, and they dig deeper with metrics like high school graduation rates, access to nutritious foods, and the percent of children living in poverty, that identify impacts to the future health of our communities.
New this year, the rankings also include information about progress toward health equity. Health equity means all people having equal opportunity to achieve their best health potential.
Data including living wage requirements, gender pay gap ratios, childcare cost burdens, and school funding adequacy can help stakeholders understand barriers to health equity experienced by certain members of a community, such as people with lower incomes and by people of color.
WHERE TO IMPROVE
Understanding this data helps communities tackle unfair differences in health and improve health equity within the community.
“While Essex County residents enjoy good health overall, the rankings show us where there are opportunities for improvement,” Linda Beers, director of Public Health for the Essex County Health Department (ECHD).
“For example, the childcare cost burden – the percentage of income that families must allocate toward childcare expenses – is high across NYS and similarly in Essex County. Parents here spend, on average, a full 30% of their household income on childcare, which is nowhere near the benchmark of 7%. Access to childcare is another factor that ranks right up there with affordability”.
“The rankings also highlight health behaviors, clinical care data, and information about social, economic, and environmental factors that influence health,” Jessica Darney Buehler, director of Health Planning & Promotion for ECHD, said.
“Our adult smoking, obesity, physical inactivity, excessive drinking, and alcohol-impaired driving death rates are all higher than NYS averages. We know that our residents sometimes struggle to access mental health, dental, and primary care appointments. Using these insights to direct our future programming and outreach efforts means that we can target our interventions for greater success.”
‘WORK OF MANY PEOPLE’
Beers praised the cross-sector collaboration as a vital asset to the county.
“Our continued high ranking in the top third of counties across NYS reflects the work of many people and agencies throughout the county,” she said.
“At the health department in particular, we have strong support from our Board of Supervisors, acting as our Board of Health. We enjoy robust partnerships with our hospitals, healthcare providers, schools, community-based organizations, and other departments within the county. We work together to address health challenges and it’s evident in our outcomes”.
The rankings are included as one part of a comprehensive evaluation of data and factors that contribute to health in Essex County. “2022 represents a new Community Health Assessment cycle for the health department and our partners,” Andrea Whitmarsh, program coordinator for ECHD, said.
“We will combine the County Health Rankings data with several other data sources to paint a complete picture of health and well-being for our residents. We also want our community members to help us portray the most accurate picture because numbers don’t always tell the whole story. Residents can provide their input by completing the 2022 Community Survey, using the link below or by calling us to access a paper copy”.
SHARE YOUR VOICE
Collectively, the health data reviewed by ECHD shapes the future priorities of the department and its partners.
For more information about the County Health Rankings, visit http://www.countyhealthrankings.org/.
To learn about the programs and initiatives of the Essex County Health Department, go to www.co.essex.ny.us/health.
To take the 2022 Community Survey, go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ECCHA22
